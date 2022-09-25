ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whvoradio.com

Jackson, Murray State President, Pays Lengthy Visit To Trigg County

One hundred years ago this month, state officials with the Kentucky Normal School Commission decided on two locations for the development of new collegiate institutions: Morehead and Murray. In 1926, the western Normal School became Murray State Normal School and Teachers College — and offered a four-year curriculum capable of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Andreasen, Liebe-Cravens To Fill Key Christian Chamber Positions

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday afternoon the filling of two positions: Director of Events & Marketing, and Executive Assistant. KaDee Andreasen has been tabbed the former, with Kayce Liebe-Cravens slated for the latter. Andreasen, a Wisconsin native, has made her way to west Kentucky through a Fort...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

HCC Unveils bell hooks Memorial

Bell hooks is known around the globe and her loss was felt by many, but none more so than her family and friends in her hometown. Hopkinsville Community College and the College Foundation are honoring the hometown writer, activist, poet, and figurehead with the addition of a sculpture to Roundtable Literary Park on what would have been her 70th birthday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Christian County, KY
whvoradio.com

Bale Trail Underway Once Again In Todd County

The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment

A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Fiscal Court Rescinds June 14 Resolution For Oriden

A potential solar farm development in Christian County now has a very cloudy future. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting, and following more than 90 minutes of citizen’s participation, magistrates unanimously approved to rescind their June 14 resolution directed at Mitsubishi power-venture Oriden — denying what would’ve been an industry revenue bond to the company.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Haunted spots around TN & KY

We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
whvoradio.com

Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family

One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
DUNMOR, KY
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
k105.com

Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.

A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU police investigating theft on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit

A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail

A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
EDDYVILLE, KY

