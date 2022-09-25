College Station’s Steven Williams improves 13 spots into tie for 18th at Texas Mid-Amateur

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest
Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets
Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different. But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 17 Texas A&M men's golf team tops No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan beat Auburn’s Brendon Valdes 1 up to clinch a 3-2 victory over No. 13 Auburn at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. The Aggie men’s golf team also got victories from freshman...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men finish fourth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mississippi State faces tough stretch of opponents beginning with No. 17 Texas A&M
Mississippi State’s cowbells have an opportunity to ring loud as the Bulldogs kick off a stretch of playing four straight ranked teams starting with 17th-ranked Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. After playing the Aggies (3-1, 1-0), MSU (3-1, 0-1) will host...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday
Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro
The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan volleyball team battles but can't steal a set from league-leading Midway
The Bryan volleyball team wasn’t able to win a set against District 12-6A leader Waco Midway, but the Lady Vikings made the Pantherettes sweat on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Midway finished off a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 victory via a Lady Viking hitting error, one of the few Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Who should be the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week?
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Martinez-Brown led College Station’s rushing attack in a 38-10 district win over Leander. The running back finished with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. Both of Martinez-Brown’s rushing scores were from 1-yard out.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee
The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now
Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn visits with the media after the Aggies' weekend split with Tennessee. (September 26, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 28
OPAS presents “The Other Mozart” as part of its Intimate Gatherings series on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. It’s a one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets are $52 to $72. opastickets.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting
Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff. The MSC will be a polling location...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Odyssey Academy aims to make robotics a future option for students
Students in the Bryan school district’s Odyssey Academy at SFA Middle School on Monday got a closer look at the robots they are learning to program this year. Yibo Zheng, head of operations at RoboMaster North America, visited Bryan to show the students how robots can be programmed and used in games when they get to high school and college.
