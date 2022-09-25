ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

College Station’s Steven Williams improves 13 spots into tie for 18th at Texas Mid-Amateur

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest

Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
College Station, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men finish fourth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday

Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Williams
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro

The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Who should be the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Martinez-Brown led College Station’s rushing attack in a 38-10 district win over Leander. The running back finished with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. Both of Martinez-Brown’s rushing scores were from 1-yard out.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now

Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 28

OPAS presents “The Other Mozart” as part of its Intimate Gatherings series on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. It’s a one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets are $52 to $72. opastickets.org.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Odyssey Academy aims to make robotics a future option for students

Students in the Bryan school district’s Odyssey Academy at SFA Middle School on Monday got a closer look at the robots they are learning to program this year. Yibo Zheng, head of operations at RoboMaster North America, visited Bryan to show the students how robots can be programmed and used in games when they get to high school and college.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy