Moose killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A moose is dead and a motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision occurred on Guanella Pass.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call at 6:11 p.m. Friday that a motorcycle hit a moose near Park County Road 62 milepost 8.
CSP said the 44-year-old man from Colorado Springs was riding a 2016 KTM motorcycle.
The man was riding south on County Road 62 when a moose entered the roadway and the rider hit the moose and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to CSP.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and the moose was killed on scene.
