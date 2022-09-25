Moose killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A moose is dead and a motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision occurred on Guanella Pass.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call at 6:11 p.m. Friday that a motorcycle hit a moose near Park County Road 62 milepost 8.

CSP said the 44-year-old man from Colorado Springs was riding a 2016 KTM motorcycle.

The man was riding south on County Road 62 when a moose entered the roadway and the rider hit the moose and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to CSP.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and the moose was killed on scene.

CSP believes excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.

