Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets
WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets
Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different. But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.
Blinn esports teams earns pair of victories over Oakland, Texas A&M
Blinn’s esports teams each earned victories Monday with the Rocket League squad topping Oakland B 3-0, and the Valorant team beating Texas A&M White 2-1. Freshmen Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson along with sophomore Cade Mock competed for Blinn’s Rocket League team (2-0), while sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Khanh Dewey and Adam Laamoumi led Blinn’s Valorant squad (1-1).
Who should be the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week?
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Martinez-Brown led College Station’s rushing attack in a 38-10 district win over Leander. The running back finished with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. Both of Martinez-Brown’s rushing scores were from 1-yard out.
Mississippi State faces tough stretch of opponents beginning with No. 17 Texas A&M
Mississippi State’s cowbells have an opportunity to ring loud as the Bulldogs kick off a stretch of playing four straight ranked teams starting with 17th-ranked Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. After playing the Aggies (3-1, 1-0), MSU (3-1, 0-1) will host...
Bryan volleyball team battles but can't steal a set from league-leading Midway
The Bryan volleyball team wasn’t able to win a set against District 12-6A leader Waco Midway, but the Lady Vikings made the Pantherettes sweat on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Midway finished off a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 victory via a Lady Viking hitting error, one of the few Bryan...
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
No. 6 Alabama soccer team blanks A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Felicia Knox had a pair of assists and a goal to power sixth-ranked Alabama to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference soccer action Sunday night. Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0) won its sixth straight, getting a go-ahead goal from Knox in the 22nd minute with...
Texas A&M men tied for fifth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
Texas A&M men finish fourth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 27
The “silly old bear” created by A.A. Milne comes to the stage in “Winnie the Pooh,” a musical adaptation presented by OPAS. Pooh’s pals in the Hundred Acre Wood will be there too: Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and little Roo. Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. $32-$52. opastickets.org.
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday
Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Union Pacific postpones work at Rock Prairie/Wellborn railroad crossing
UPDATE: Union Pacific Railroad will not begin previously scheduled work to install new railroad tracks on Tuesday at the crossing at Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road due to unforeseen circumstances. The road will not be closed and the work will be rescheduled, according to officials at the city of...
Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate
Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
