The “silly old bear” created by A.A. Milne comes to the stage in “Winnie the Pooh,” a musical adaptation presented by OPAS. Pooh’s pals in the Hundred Acre Wood will be there too: Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and little Roo. Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. $32-$52. opastickets.org.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO