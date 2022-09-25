ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets

WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest

Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men finish fourth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men tied for fifth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday

Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 6 Alabama soccer team blanks A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Felicia Knox had a pair of assists and a goal to power sixth-ranked Alabama to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference soccer action Sunday night. Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0) won its sixth straight, getting a go-ahead goal from Knox in the 22nd minute with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now

Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff

Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief

Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
NAVASOTA, TX

