Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Arrest of Luzerne County Man Charged in Murder for Hire Plot
A Luzerne County man has been charged for arranging to hire someone to murder several people. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Tuesday the arrest of Ferdinand Cuevas-Herida, of Pittston, for attempting to arrange the murders of several witnesses tied to previously charged crimes against him for sexual offenses involving female members of his family.
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who is being charged with homicide after a bar shooting in Northumberland County. Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that Randy Easton, 42, was taken into custody Monday night. Police say Easton is accused of killing Joseph Rice, 33, in a shooting that occurred at […]
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16-year-old boy arrested in killing of Allentown teen, court records say (UPDATE)
A 16-year-old Allentown boy has been charged in the killing of a 15-year-old city boy over the weekend. Elijah Patterson, 16, was arrested Monday and charged as an adult with homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms carried without a license in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy at Stevens Park.
Glen Lyon man, 28, pleads guilty to indecent assault upon child
WILKES-BARRE — Brandan Sorber, 28, of West Ridge Street, Newport Township, pled guilty to indecent assault for kissing a girl younger than 16 years old. Sorber pled guilty to the charge before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. Fairview Township police in court records say the girl’s mother reported...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022
SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
Inmate charged with plotting to kill two girls, woman
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an inmate in Luzerne County Correctional Facility plotted to have two girls and a woman killed before his trial. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December of 2021 officials learned that an inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was asking fellow inmates about hiring a hitman to kill multiple […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
Mercury
Berks man sentenced for causing a catastrophe during fire at Pottstown motel
NORRISTOWN — A Berks County man has received what is essentially a time served sentence and a hefty restitution bill in connection with his role in a fire that caused damage to a Pottstown motel. Russell Hess III, 50, of Mountain View Court, Hamburg, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man facing forgery charges in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
Search underway for shooter in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
WOLF
Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
PSP: Man found with meth, weapon during traffic stop
CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County. PSP stated the driver, later identified […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 27th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Annie D. Moyer, 92, of Long Run Rd., Friedensburg, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Sch. East, Pottsville. Born on April 18, 1930 in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ada Herring...
Comments / 1