Tamaqua, PA

skooknews.com

Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Arrest of Luzerne County Man Charged in Murder for Hire Plot

A Luzerne County man has been charged for arranging to hire someone to murder several people. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Tuesday the arrest of Ferdinand Cuevas-Herida, of Pittston, for attempting to arrange the murders of several witnesses tied to previously charged crimes against him for sexual offenses involving female members of his family.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who is being charged with homicide after a bar shooting in Northumberland County. Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that Randy Easton, 42, was taken into custody Monday night. Police say Easton is accused of killing Joseph Rice, 33, in a shooting that occurred at […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022

SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate charged with plotting to kill two girls, woman

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an inmate in Luzerne County Correctional Facility plotted to have two girls and a woman killed before his trial. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December of 2021 officials learned that an inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was asking fellow inmates about hiring a hitman to kill multiple […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Man facing forgery charges in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
PennLive.com

Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say

An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
Newswatch 16

Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
SUNBURY, PA
WOLF

Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash

POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Man found with meth, weapon during traffic stop

CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County. PSP stated the driver, later identified […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 27th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Annie D. Moyer, 92, of Long Run Rd., Friedensburg, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Sch. East, Pottsville. Born on April 18, 1930 in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ada Herring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

