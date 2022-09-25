Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO