mynewsla.com
`Suspicious’ Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A “suspicious” fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of East 59th Place at 9:19 a.m. extinguished the flames in 19 minutes, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns At Least Two Units At Pasadena Apartment Building
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury. Firefighters dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to the 900 block of North Summit Avenue had the blaze out at...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Two-Story Home in Eastvale
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Eastvale, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under...
mynewsla.com
Fire Displaces Six People at Two-Story Home in Jurupa Valley
Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Jurupa Valley Sunday that displaced six people, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Second Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
mynewsla.com
Pico Canyon Park Closed After Child Attacked by Aggressive Mountain Lion
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita was closed Tuesday after a 7-year-old was attacked by an aggressive mountain lion in the park. The attack occurred Monday and left the child with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Douse Blaze at Six-Story Condo Building in Hancock Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday in a fourth-floor unit of a six-story condominium complex in Hancock Park. Firefighters dispatched at 11:51 a.m. to 109 N. Sycamore Ave. had the fire out within 22 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
10 Cars Damaged After Running into, over Downed Tree in Encino
About 10 cars were damaged after running into or over a downed tree in Encino. Calls about the downed tree 16388 Burbank Blvd. began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Cars kept running into and over the tree, the LAPD said. Officers dispatched to the...
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, and he was arrested later that day, Lt. Mike Gomez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 500 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals was slightly below the 500 mark Tuesday, down sharply from Saturday, while another 12 virus-related deaths were reported. According to state figures, there were 496 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, a reduction from 548 on Saturday, the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Coachella Man in Fatal August Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Suspected of Shooting, Wounding Other Driver on Interstate 15
A 52-year-old motorist suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was being held without bail Monday. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm assault and reckless gunfire for the alleged attack a day earlier.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday. Deputies were sent to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a “burglary/home invasion call,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Shooting in Montecito Heights; Investigation Underway
Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in the area when they...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Carson
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen in Carson. Gussie Wiltz was last seen at approximately 4:18 p.m. Monday near East Washington and Carson streets, the California Highway Patrol reported. It issued the alert Monday night on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
