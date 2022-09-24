Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Hickman takes down Tolton in high-scoring thriller
Rock Bridge volleyball beat Kirksville 3-0 on Monday at home, improving to 15-1. The Bruins next host Helias on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins doubleheader over Omaha
Missouri tennis won its fifth and sixth matches in a row Sunday, defeating Omaha in a doubleheader in Columbia. The Tigers did not drop a single match in singles or doubles and earned two 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
MU announces new inductees for hall of fame
MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri soccer falls to Vanderbilt as late game struggles continue
With under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Vanderbilt it looked as though Missouri soccer was going to walk away with a draw and a point. But a breakdown in the Tiger's back line on a Vanderbilt counter attack ultimately washed out any hopes Missouri had. The Commodores' Maddie Baker scored in the 87th minute to take a late lead, and Vanderbilt added another on a breakaway in the final seconds to walk away with a 2-0 win.
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker
Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf competes in Day 1 of SEC Match Play Championship
Missouri men's golf finished its opening two rounds on Day 1 of the SEC Match Play Championship on Sunday, the first of a three-day tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The Tigers' five-player lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, Tommy Boone and Antonio Safa...
Columbia Missourian
High School Football Week 5 Recap: Capital City steamrolls ahead, Boonville falters without Troost
With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri scheduled for morning kickoff at Florida
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri’s away showdown with Florida on Oct. 8 will kick off at 11 a.m., marking the Tigers’ fourth morning start time of the season. Missouri travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since its 41-17 loss during the 2020 season. The...
Columbia Missourian
Stephens soccer shut out by Missouri Baptist
With just one shot in the game and three goals conceded, Stephens soccer suffered another defeat Saturday. The Stars lost 3-0 to Missouri Baptist at Battle, dropping a second consecutive home game. Missouri Baptist dominated, taking 15 shots, 11 of which were on goal. In front of tremendous pressure, Stephens...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball wins September Slam
Rock Bridge softball went 2-0 for the second day in a row to win the September Slam tournament Saturday in Liberty. The Bruins blanked Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the semifinals behind a complete-game shutout by Anna Christ and beat Troy Buchanan 9-2 in the championship for their 21st win in a row.
Columbia Missourian
'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU
“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
Columbia Missourian
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime.
Columbia Missourian
For Peat's sake: A win within reach, MU fumbles away SEC opener at Auburn
A contest littered with punts was decided by a fumble into the end zone in overtime. Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard rush, reaching out for the touchdown and dropping the ball, which was then recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, to end the contest.
Columbia Missourian
Ronald James Crouse Oct. 26, 1941 — Sept. 23, 2022
Ronald James Crouse, 80, of Columbia, MO, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with a visitation starting at Noon.
Columbia Missourian
Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag
Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.
Columbia Missourian
Robert Earl (Rob) Hamilton, July 5, 1970 — Aug. 31, 2022
Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.
Columbia Missourian
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren Nov. 7, 1921 — Sept. 17, 2022
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren died on September 17, 2022, at the Lenoir REACH center in Columbia, Missouri with her faithful daughter Laura at her side. She was born on her family farm near Chillicothe, Ohio on November 7, 1921, to Ralph and Anna Ethel (Stratton) McCalla. She joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021 with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 26, 2022
Donald Edward Hinkle, 68, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Larry Wayne Megown, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the chapel at Lenoir Woods, 3710 Lenoir St.
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Columbia Missourian
TRYPS Children's Theater hosts kickoff event for Walk to End Alzheimer's
Columbia residents gathered at TRYPS Children's Theater on Sunday for the annual kickoff party for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's that is set to take place at Faurot Field, Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers arrived dressed in purple, the official color for the Alzheimer's movement, and were eager to provide...
