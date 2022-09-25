ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

On a day where defense takes a starring role, Tigers did it for Danton

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

That one was for Danton.

Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the University of Memphis ran its winning streak to three games with a 44-34 victory over North Texas. There were plenty of positives and plenty of things to work on going forward. But for a team that remains a work in progress, it was a good result.

And also an emotional one. In his postgame remarks, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield said his team’s performance — and in particular its defense — was dedicated to Danton Barto, the former University of Memphis star linebacker and the school’s all-time leader in tackles who died in August of 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Danton Barto, the University of Memphis’ all-time leader in tackles, died in August of 2021. (Courtesy University of Memphis Athletics)

On Friday, the school informed Barto’s widow, Shelly Beth, that her husband’s jersey No. 59 would be retired at some point during the season at a game of the family’s choosing. And while that day will be special and moving and sad and gratifying all at once, Saturday had a little bit of those elements as well as Silverfield pointed out.

“It’s been almost 13 months since Danton’s passing,” the coach said after his team had finally dispatched the pesky Mean Green. “I was at the funeral and you sit there and think about everything he meant to this city, everything he meant to this community. How much he loved this program.

“I shared this with our guys (Friday) in our team meeting. I said ‘you guys are going to see somebody’s widow when you come off the field.’ You’re talking about a warrior with 473 tackles; anybody on our team would say ‘sign me up for that. I’ll take that.’ A Hall of Fame-type of career. I got to know him a little bit and he loved, loved, loved the Memphis Tigers ... I know he was watching down on us.”

University of Memphis lineman Jaylon Allen (22) celebrates after a sack during a Sept. 24, 2022 game against University of North Texas. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Barto would have liked what we saw.

On a day when the offense certainly had its moments — quarterback Seth Henigan was mostly sharp while leading the offense on scoring drives of 80 and 92 yards — the defense provided the biggest highlights.

In the late 1980s, North Texas had a defensive end named Steve Williams, who later went on to fame and fortune as WWE wrestler Steve Austin. And as the third quarter began, his old school looked poised to deliver a Stone Cold stunner as it trailed Memphis just 20-13.

But on the third play of the third quarter, Jaylon Allen found himself in the right place at the right time after former White Station standout Greg Rubin tipped a pass on third down. The 240-pounder from Humble, Texas humbly accepted the gift and rumbled 39 yards to the house to put the Tigers back in front by two possessions.

“I don’t know if you saw the tip drill at practice (earlier in the week) but (the interception) was literally like the tip drill,”  Allen said. “I want to thank Greg. I would never have gotten it if Greg hadn’t tipped it. Shoutout to Greg.”

Silverfield characterized Allen as perhaps the team’s best talker. That play — coming as it did on the first series of the second half and right after North Texas had kicked a field goal on the final play of the second quarter to make it a one-possession game — was huge.

“I feel my yapping sometimes can be excessive,” he said. “But I try to reel it back. I do this for the people that don’t talk. Come talk to me. I’m the big dog ... sometimes I think out loud and I think I’m saying things to myself but people hear me. It’s just me. It shows passion.”

North Texas promptly came back and scored on an 11-yard pass from Austin Aune to Damon Ward Jr. At this stage of the game, the offense was in the middle of a run of six straight series that netted just 32 yards — total — and resulted in six straight punts.

The Mean Green got it back after one of those but then Zay Cullens picked off Aune and brought it back 37 yards for six. That marked the first time since the Tulane game in 2014 that the Tigers scored twice on pick-sixes.

And Cullens was at is again moments later, recovering a fumble on North Texas’ 9. Two plays later, Brandon Thomas was in the end zone for a touchdown that made it 41-20.

The Mean Green kept battling but for all intents and purposes, the job was done. And it was the defense that did it. North Texas may have gained 473 yards but those big plays were the deciding factor.

“I just had clean eyes and clean feet,” said Cullens on what was happening as his scoring play developed. “The tight end slipped and I just had to make a play ... each game we’re getting more experience (playing) with each other and you can’t simulate in practice (what happens) in a game. In the end of the day, we just believe in what we’re doing.”

Just like Danton Barto.

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
