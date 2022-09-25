Aggies dominate Lancers, pick up first WAC win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After falling on Thursday, NM State (8-5, 1-1 WAC) turned the page to earn a sweep over California Baptist (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at home on Saturday afternoon. NM State was led by outside hitters Katie Birtcil and Mari Sharp who each tallied double-doubles in the win. Birtcil led all hitters with 14 kills while adding 10 digs. Sharp finished the match with 12 kills and 11 digs. Defensively, Darian Markham's 16 digs paced both sides while Taylor Snow, Molly Johnson and Lia Mosher each recorded a pair of blocks to lead the charge at the net. As a unit, Head Coach Mike Jordan's dominated the Lancers on the stat sheet – leading them in kills (49-29), blocks (9-5), hitting percentage (.284-.157), assists (46-29) and aces (8-1).

The Aggies will continue its stretch of home matches to start WAC play as they welcome Southern Utah on Thursday, Sept. 29. Next week's match will start at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to watch the Aggies battle the Thunderbirds at this link. The match will also be broadcast on wacinternational.tv and live stats will be available here.