Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants AvailableMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown To Undergo Property Tax RevaluationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
Divisional changeup powering Oak Knoll girls soccer, state’s leading scorer
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Undefeated field hockey teams after 2-plus weeks of play
We’re almost 20 days into the season and there are still some teams that have yet to taste defeat. We take a look at all of those teams and how they’re still standing.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Hunterdon County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: No. 19 North Hunterdon rolls
Lauren Masters scored two goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Hunterdon Central 6-0 in Annandale. North Hunterdon (6-3) took control in the second quarter with four goals before notching two more in the third. Sara Roberts also had a goal and two assists.
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Union County field hockey recap, Sept. 27: No. 2 Oak Knoll, No. 5 West Essex win
Summit fell to 6-3. West Essex 6, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0. Cielle McInerney had a hat trick to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Adelaide Minnella scored twice for West Essex (8-1), which led 3-0 after three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Who are the best field hockey seniors in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
Over the next few weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best seniors in New Jersey!. Here’s what you need to do. Send an email to Brian...
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essex County girls soccer roundup Sept. 27: Glen Ridge tops Newark East Side (Photos)
Ava Kotronis’ two goals and an assist fueled Glen Ridge to a 3-1 victory over Newark East Side at the Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark. Katie Powers added a goal and Olivia Gist made seven saves for Glen Ridge (3-4-1), which is now unbeaten in its last three games.
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Devils roll Islanders 4-1 after strong debuts from GM Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason acquisitions
As Miles Wood zoomed into the Islanders zone, Erik Haula skated patiently behind him. Upon crossing the blue line, Wood tossed the puck to Haula –– one of the Devils’ many trade acquisitions this offseason –– who then ripped a shot past former New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, which gave his new team a 4-1 lead.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
After 2 deaths and spinal cord injury, N.J. football community grapples with tragedy and risk
Just three years ago, New Jersey high school football was being hailed across the country for implementing the most restrictive contact measures of any state, an intensive protocol intended to curb injuries in America’s bone-rattling yet beloved game. The measures allowed even less hitting at high school football practices...
National top 10 Pennington makes big statement, lays down marker for November
To say the Pennington girls soccer team wanted to make a statement on Tuesday might be the biggest understatement of the 2022 area season.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0