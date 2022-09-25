ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football QB Jayden Daniels exits game after injury vs. New Mexico

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury in the third quarter of LSU football's 38-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

On fourth down and four and LSU leading 17-0, Daniels scrambled to his left for a 16-yard gain and a first down but was taken down violently by two Lobos defenders at the end of the play. He appeared to hit his head on the turf on the tackle.

The Arizona State transfer then went into the tent and did not return to the game. However, after exiting the tent he was on the sideline with his helmet in hand and ready to enter the game.

After he came out, LSU scored a touchdown to extend its lead to 24-0. It scored another touchdown on the next drive to make it a 31-0 game.

LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the win that Daniels had strained his lower back and was cleared to return to the game despite not returning.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football QB Jayden Daniels exits game after injury vs. New Mexico

wbrz.com

5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area

The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
BATON ROUGE, LA
