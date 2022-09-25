ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Mercer County Animal Shelter looking for pet parents at Autumnfest

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer Street in Princeton was shut down on Saturday, September 24, 2022, as the city came together to celebrate Autumnfest.

The street was filled with crafts, culture, commerce, and community as the city celebrated the beginning of the fall season.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter was one of the groups set up at Autumnfest. Director Stacey Harman said they are in a code red and need help from the community to get more dogs and cats adopted.

“I wanted to be able to set up because we are at code red status at the shelter, meaning we haven’t had to euthanize in seven years for space, but we’re at that point where we’re going to have to if we can’t get some stuff going,” said Harman.

Aside from maybe picking up a new furry friend, Autumnfest also gave visitors a chance to try some tasty fall treats, watch a pumpkin pie eating contest, and pick up some new clothes for the cooler weather on the way.

