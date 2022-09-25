Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Cuba completely without power as Category 3 storm destroys grid on path towards Florida
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Biden has called three Florida mayors — but not Gov. Ron DeSantis — to talk about Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden hasn't spoken with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida about the state's forthcoming hurricane. The White House confirmed the information Tuesday during the press briefing, saying that Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, did speak over the phone to DeSantis on Friday about Hurricane Ian.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
Hurricane Ian on track to hit SW Florida as a major storm
MIAMI - A powerfull Hurricane Ian is poised to come ashore somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida with Fort Myers in the crosshairs. At 4 a.m., the Category 3 hurricane was 95 miles southwest of Naples with 120 mph winds. It was moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph.Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning, and move onshore during the day later today. The...
President Biden Calls Tampa Mayor But Declines To Call Florida Governor
Democratic Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took a phone call from President Biden on Tuesday during a press conference about the city’s response to Hurricane Ian. While speaking about the impending storm, Castor pulled out her cell phone and said, “I think I got a call
Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that America is seeing mass migration as the crisis at the border worsens and took sharp aim at migrants who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard. SEN. MARCO RUBIO: People came into this...
Meet 41-year old Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-nominated Floridian who will pick the special master to weed through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Cannon previously ruled on a case involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she dabbled in journalism.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Venezuelans gather to denounce Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights in Doral
MIAMI - Local advocates came together Tuesday, denouncing Governor Ron DeSantis for relocating 48 Venezuelan migrants from an immigration facility in San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, with no advanced notice."What Ron DeSantis did was despicable," said Andrea Mercado, Executive Director of the group Florida Rising. "It does not have justification to take asylum-seekers and refugees and to treat them this way, and to trick them and mistreat them for a political stunt.""He's taking our money-- our taxes to get brothers and sisters out of other states-- not even from Florida," said Adelys Ferro, Director of the Venezuelan-American Caucus. Governor Ron...
Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path
Democratic Ex-cop Demings Closes In On Republican Rubio In Florida
Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is the underdog against Rubio, who is seeking his third six-year term in...
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, vows he won't impose a state income tax in Florida and says 6% sales tax is 'too high'
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist of Florida vowed Friday that he would never impose a state income tax in the Sunshine State and called the state's sales tax "too high." "You'll never have a state income tax if Charlie Crist is governor," Crist said during an appearance on ABC's The...
Rubio vs. Demings in a spirited U.S. Senate race in Florida
Besides that for governor, there is another high-profile statewide race in Florida leading to the November 8th election – that for U.S. Senate. It’s becoming a case of dueling campaign ads. In the red corner, incumbent Republican Marco Rubio. “Demmings votes with Pelosi 100% of the time," Rubio...
DeSantis’ next move? Biden’s Delaware home could be migrant flight stop
Officials in Delaware were preparing for the possible arrival of a flight of migrants from Texas Tuesday afternoon. The plane’s flight plan bears the hallmarks of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ operation last week to fly 48 Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard. But as of 11 a.m. flight records showed the plane was still on the ground at a regional airport near Longview, Texas, well past its scheduled departure time, and hadn’t made it to San Antonio yet.
Democrats slam Gov. DeSantis for migrant flights, Sen. Pizzo taking him to court
MIAMI - Several Democratic leaders and Venezuelan activists met in Doral on Thursday and took aim at the DeSantis administration for arranging and funding flights for Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. "Even for an extremist, power-hungry opportunist bully, like DeSantis, this is a new low. There is nothing he will not do, no one he will not hurt in order to satisfy his ego," said Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz.They said it was a political stunt to distract away from the real issues that Florida is facing, such as the housing crisis and reproductive rights."He is...
