ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Bluegrass organizers move all weekend events indoors

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass is being affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact North Carolina this weekend, when the event's Bluegrass Live! festival was scheduled to be help outdoors in downtown.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham

Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Star, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
WRAL

Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Tuesday 3/4 of a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. Police said one person died at the scene. Two other people were victims of gunshots and were transported to UNC Hospitals.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Sheryl Crow

Comments / 0

Community Policy