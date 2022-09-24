Read full article on original website
Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night
An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
dawgnation.com
Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition
ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Power 5 head coach, former SEC assistant, reportedly fired after Saturday loss
Geoff Collins is reportedly the latest Power 5 head coach to be fired. Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s head coach, with athletic director Todd Stansbury’s ouster likely to follow on Monday. Collins was in his fourth season at Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV network announced for Week 6 game
Georgia football now knows its start time for its next home game, as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. CBS will broadcast the game. The Bulldogs are 4-0 and sit as the No. 1 team in the country. They are coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State this past weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games
ATLANTA - All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week. Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
Georgia Tech Football: 3 candidates who could replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech football finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins and here are three candidates to replace him as the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. It’s not always easy to identify the next great college football head coach and in the case of Georgia Tech football, Geoff Collins wasn’t the guy.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Kirby Smart’s roster management survives Kent State test
ATHENS — Georgia football CEO and head coach Kirby Smart says his program is better off having played an ugly game with Kent State, and that would indeed make sense. Smart was able to effectively manage his roster by holding out key players while also winning a football game 39-22 and holding on to the No. 1 ranking.
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s post-game comments show why Georgia football defense is in good hands
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson just played his best game as a Georgia Bulldog. “I don’t think we held us to the Georgia standard,” Dumas-Johnson said. “That’s something we got to work on when we back to the lab on Monday.”. Indivually, it was a standout...
247Sports
Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch
Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
dawgnation.com
What Georgia Tech firing of Geoff Collins potentially means for Georgia football
Geoff Collins never will get to make a trip to Athens it appears, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ken Sugiura reports that Collins has been fired as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 1-3 start this season, continuing a trend of losing under...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News
Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
fox5atlanta.com
How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia
ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
qudach.com
Church a total loss after fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
