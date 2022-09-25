Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Wanda Mae Lenz
Ms. Wanda Mae Lenz, 88, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, the beloved daughter of the late Hobert and Grace Henry Colson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband: Cleve Ronald Lenz and loving daughter: Bridgete Dortch.
radionwtn.com
Patricia Perry Austin
Ms. Patricia Perry Austin, 65, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born Monday, May 27, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Lonnie Thomas Perry, Sr and Darlene Whitworth Austin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Thomas Perry, Jr. and Randy William Perry.
radionwtn.com
Helen Elizabeth White
Helen Elizabeth White, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Nashville. Helen Elizabeth White was born Wednesday, December 22, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late William Walker Vaughn and Nina Elizabeth Taylor Vaughn. She married John Lawson Page Friday, March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death Friday, September 23, 1988. She married Joe E. White Thursday, April 26, 1990, and he preceded her in death Tuesday, November 11, 2008.
radionwtn.com
Robin Shobe
Robin Shobe, 53, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Robin Shobe was born Sunday, November 10, 1968, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Jerry (Martha) Shobe and the late Pat Schell Shobe. She married Don Brewer Saturday, November 30, 2013. He preceded her in death Monday, December 28, 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Revel To Appear As David Crockett At Genealogy Dinner
Paris, Tenn.–Rick Revel of Paris will be appearing in buckskins at the Henry County Genealogy Society Dinner–as both David Crockett and his son John Crockett. The dinner is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at Tom’s Restaurant. The dinner is set at 6 p.m., with the...
radionwtn.com
Mum-A-Palooza Is Another Success
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris FFA had another successful Mum-A-Palooza Saturday, with most of their mums, pumpkins, gourds, stalks, and other fall decor all sold out. The Paris FFA was joined by the middle school FFA programs, such as the Lakewood group in photo, and there was a steady stream of customers at the Henry County High School greenhouse for the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
radionwtn.com
Holy Cross Oktoberfest Is Back This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–The Oktoberfest in Henry County is BACK!. Holy Cross Catholic Church is holding its 38th Oktoberfest at the Henry County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 1st. This event brings the parish family together with the community for a day of fun and good food. There are 21 committees busy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
118 Pound Blue Cat Caught In Stewart Co. Could Be Tennessee Record
Micka Burkhart caught a monster blue cat at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the Cumberland River in Stewart County on skipjack and a 30-pound test line! The 118-pound 7-ounce blue cat will be a new Tennessee record pending verification and certification. Official measurements:. 118 pounds 7 ounces. 54 inches long. 41-inch...
radionwtn.com
Vote Henry County Patriots Game For Titans Game Of The Week
Paris, Tenn.–This week’s game between the Henry County Patriots and Springfield is a candidate for the Tennessee Titans High School Game of the Week. Fans are encouraged to vote for their preferred matchup throughout the week at https://www.tennesseetitans.com/gameoftheweek. The game with the most votes will become the Tennessee Titans High School Game of the Week presented by Whataburger, with the winning head coach being named the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Week presented by Whataburger.
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
radionwtn.com
Laverne Reece
Laverne Reece, 88, of Rives, died Saturday at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Stewart County Inmates Build Birdhouses, Clean Recreation Areas
Dover, Tenn.–The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep inmates busy and give back to the community at the same time. The last two weeks inmates have been working on building bird houses for Mossy Oak Properties for Conservation Day which was Saturday September 24th. Along with Sheriff...
radionwtn.com
Moss & Mobbs Selected To All-District Team
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s Sh’Nyla Moss and Emma Mobbs were selected to the all-district middle school softball team Saturday. The Lady Tornadoes saw their season end in the league’s postseason tournament following a 13-3 first-round loss to Crockett County. Moss hit .385 and scored a team-high...
radionwtn.com
Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found
Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
radionwtn.com
Fall Enrollment Increase, Updated Strategic Plan Highlight UTM Advisory Board Meeting
MARTIN – A fall enrollment report and review of the University of Tennessee at Martin’s updated strategic plan were among the agenda items presented during Friday’s fall meeting of the University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board. Updates on the university’s Title IX work and capital projects were also presented to board members during the 1 p.m. meeting held Sept. 23 in the Boling University Center.
Comments / 0