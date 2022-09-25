Paris, Tenn.–This week’s game between the Henry County Patriots and Springfield is a candidate for the Tennessee Titans High School Game of the Week. Fans are encouraged to vote for their preferred matchup throughout the week at https://www.tennesseetitans.com/gameoftheweek. The game with the most votes will become the Tennessee Titans High School Game of the Week presented by Whataburger, with the winning head coach being named the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Week presented by Whataburger.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO