Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Hunterdon County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: No. 19 North Hunterdon rolls
Lauren Masters scored two goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Hunterdon Central 6-0 in Annandale. North Hunterdon (6-3) took control in the second quarter with four goals before notching two more in the third. Sara Roberts also had a goal and two assists.
Union County field hockey recap, Sept. 27: No. 2 Oak Knoll, No. 5 West Essex win
Summit fell to 6-3. West Essex 6, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0. Cielle McInerney had a hat trick to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Adelaide Minnella scored twice for West Essex (8-1), which led 3-0 after three...
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven
Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins
Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson. Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee. Sophomore Noah Huber...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 27: Clearview tops Kingsway
Senior Payton Foster scored twice and had an assist to lead Clearview to a 3-1 win over Kingsway in Mullica Hill. Senior Ava Gaiser scored as well while sophomore Emily Coyle finished with two assists for Clearview (2-4-2). Junior keeper put up 21 saves. Junior Maddie Hicks scored for Kingsway...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
National top 10 Pennington makes big statement, lays down marker for November
To say the Pennington girls soccer team wanted to make a statement on Tuesday might be the biggest understatement of the 2022 area season.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Unselfish approach propels Salem past Cedar Creek in showdown of regional champs
When it comes to playmakers, Salem has a variety of options. Want to run the ball? There’s four or five guys capable of moving the chains.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
22 Businesses That Should Come to Bucks County, Pa. in 2022
Nestled between Philadelphia and Central Jersey, Bucks County, Pa. is home to a ton of great local businesses that we love. But what chain restaurants and retailers is the area missing? I certainly had some opinions so I made a list. In an area (such as ours) that is constantly...
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
