ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Christ The King’s Rome Sweet Home

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., held their 8th annual Rome Sweet Home fundraiser Saturday on the church grounds.

The annual festival included, a 5K Run, an outdoor Mass, an Italian Dinner sponsored by LaRocca’s, food trucks, live music from “The Bash” and “Wilder Horses”, beer and Wine Gardens, Kids Activities and a fireworks display at dusk.

The event also included raffles for great prizes including a $10,000 Sweepstakes and an online auction.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the church, school and early education center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ilN7_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0Nxs_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBiWB_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10egwe_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEdNM_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go8t8_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237Emx_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kTlJ_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9Fwj_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vahn7_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaQoi_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNDV7_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgmkg_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR3dU_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnBC1_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anSDP_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyAcK_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWwTW_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJC2o_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evE9r_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6ZPS_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33z3l9_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eUEQ_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbv2R_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2pwl_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXwMG_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRnIw_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiDWl_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHnAh_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1dVb_0i9D5eL000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxayF_0i9D5eL000
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Good food and golf go together at Orchard festival

“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia. Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park 2022

Community members showed up for art, live music and fun at the Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park, which returned to South Park Saturday and Sunday. Art in the Park has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964, and a premier annual juried art event, according to the guild.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
EMPORIA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Christ The King#Sweet Home#The King Catholic Church#Italian Dinner#Wine Gardens#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KVOE

Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall

The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Therapy dogs are more than just ‘good boys’

TOPEKA (FOX43)– Amy Douglas is an Occupational Therapist at the Capper Foundation with her therapy dog, Toby. The two of them joined the FOX 43 AM Live show to talk about the training therapy dogs go through, as well as all of the services Toby provides to young children through the Capper Foundation. It was […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WIBW

History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka home turned work of art for sale

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Few homes in the capital city could be described as vibrant, colorful or a genuine work of art. However, a home located in Central Topeka meets those criteria and more. The house located at 1013 SW Western Ave. only recently became available on the housing market. What separates it from other homes […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hayden High School class of 1972 reunites

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion Saturday evening at the Topeka Country Club. The Reunion began with a Friday evening informal gathering at The Vikings Grille, with dinner and drinks. Saturday evening’s gathering was held at the Topeka Country Club, with a social hour, dinner, a class photo, music […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Glasses for color blind visitors now available at Mulvane Art Museum

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local museum is helping people experience art in a new way. The Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University recently introduced new high-tech glasses for color-blind visitors. The glasses, which are available for checkout, contain special optical filters to expand the range of colors that color-blind people can see. Many times, colors […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Special Topeka school board meeting held to discuss banned books

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Book bans were a topic on Tuesday night for the Seaman school district. In a special board meeting, the fate of three books was on the table. It was brought to the board’s attention by a few parents. Saying the books “The Lovely Bones,” “Perfect” and “Me and Earl and the Dying […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy