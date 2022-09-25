ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
