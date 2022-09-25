ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanhope, NJ

NJ.com

Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven

Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
RUMSON, NJ
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26

Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
Metedeconk National to host Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament in 2023

One of the toughest, most picturesque golf facilities in New Jersey will play host to the best up-and-coming men’s professional golfers next August. The Korn Ferry Tour announced a four-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson. The Magnit Championship will be played August 17-20, 2023 with 156 players competing for a $1 million purse.
JACKSON, NJ
