ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits

GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
GREENVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
nypressnews.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida’s west coast as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, officials said. “The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph … making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane,” Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Begich
nypressnews.com

‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty

After all, when the trooper was airlifted to Harborview last week, he was in critical condition. What a difference a few days makes. “He still has a little road to go,” said Dean Atkinson Sr. “But he’s in the condition where there’s nothing that would prevent him from performing his duties as a trooper in the future.”
WALLA WALLA, WA
nypressnews.com

Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...

Comments / 0

Community Policy