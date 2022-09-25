Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
GOP’s Molinaro leads Dem Riley in Hudson Valley race that could tip House control: poll
Republicans may have Gov. Kathy Hochul partly to thank if they win back a battleground seat in the Hudson Valley previously occupied by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado — helping them in possibly retaking the House majority in the midterm elections. Marc Molinaro, the Republican Dutchess County Executive, leads Democratic...
nypressnews.com
California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits
GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
nypressnews.com
Nearly 100 Virginia schools hold walkouts over revised transgender student policies
Students from nearly 100 Virginia schools will stage walkouts Tuesday in protest of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s changes to the policies applying to transgender students. Mr. Youngkin’s model transgender policy changes require students to use the bathroom or locker room of the sex they were born as, according to...
nypressnews.com
New Jersey Make-A-Wish Foundation helps 9-year-old boy become firefighter
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The New Jersey Make-A-Wish Foundation helped a 9-year-old boy’s dream come true Tuesday. A surprise parade was thrown for Antonio, from Camden. He marched with more than 100 firefighters before he became New Jersey’s newest firefighter. Wearing his turnout gear, he went on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida’s west coast as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, officials said. “The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph … making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane,” Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
nypressnews.com
Texas Gov. Abbott’s campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in...
nypressnews.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Major hurricane making its way toward western Florida
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is lashing much of southern Florida, with a Tornado Watch in effect until Wednesday morning. Multiple reports, as well as radar, indicated funnel clouds have been seen. Winds are currently 120 mph, holding Ian steady as a Category 3. It’s moving at 10...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
How an ‘ancient landslide’ keeps threatening a railroad, homes in San Clemente
When heavy rains and high surf from Tropical Storm Kay battered much of Southern California’s seaboard this month, the ground shifted — ever so slightly — under the railroad along San Clemente’s coast. It wasn’t the first time. The movement in the railway’s foundation caused...
nypressnews.com
19-year-old soldier from Massachusetts accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing during Korean War
A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted for in August, according...
nypressnews.com
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
After all, when the trooper was airlifted to Harborview last week, he was in critical condition. What a difference a few days makes. “He still has a little road to go,” said Dean Atkinson Sr. “But he’s in the condition where there’s nothing that would prevent him from performing his duties as a trooper in the future.”
nypressnews.com
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
Comments / 0