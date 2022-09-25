ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba

NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba, and it’s gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida. Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm surge alert system explained. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Category 3 storm hit Cuba with 125...
Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor in the Bronx

Police are on the lookout for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx on September 20. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149 Street and Grand Concourse station...
