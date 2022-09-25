Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba
NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba, and it’s gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida. Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm surge alert system explained. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Category 3 storm hit Cuba with 125...
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
nypressnews.com
New Jersey Make-A-Wish Foundation helps 9-year-old boy become firefighter
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The New Jersey Make-A-Wish Foundation helped a 9-year-old boy’s dream come true Tuesday. A surprise parade was thrown for Antonio, from Camden. He marched with more than 100 firefighters before he became New Jersey’s newest firefighter. Wearing his turnout gear, he went on...
nypressnews.com
Edwin Pedroza wanted in connection to deadly stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop
NEW YORK — Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop. They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza. The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue. Video from inside the smoke shop shows...
nypressnews.com
Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen heroes, retracing FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller’s final steps on 9/11
NEW YORK — The annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run and walk returned Sunday, retracing the final steps hero FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller took on the morning of 9/11. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, some ran, some walked, but they were all united by a common purpose — remembering the heroism and lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
nypressnews.com
New York lawmakers ask for hearing on Con Edison prices as energy costs soar
As New York faces down a winter of ballooning heating costs and brutal electric bills, more than 50 state lawmakers on Monday demanded a public hearing on future Con Edison price hikes. The global gas price swell stirred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to sharply elevate energy...
nypressnews.com
1 man dead, 2 others wounded after overnight shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in Brooklyn. One man was killed and two others were hospitalized. Shots ran out around 3 a.m. Sunday near Ashford and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills. A 35-year-old and 23-year-old were listed in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital. It’s...
nypressnews.com
Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor in the Bronx
Police are on the lookout for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx on September 20. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149 Street and Grand Concourse station...
