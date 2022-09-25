ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening

A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance photos of attempted kidnapping suspect in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks. New surveillance photos released by police show the suspect. He is seen in a sweatshirt and patterned pajama pants. Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.Video capturing those terrifying...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 67, killed in apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was killed in a kitchen fire in an apartment building on the city’s South Side. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. Emergency responders discovered the man laying on unresponsive on the floor. According to officials, he sustained second-degree burns and smoke […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rise in CPD murder clearance rate bolstered by dead suspects, data show

CHICAGO — Detectives bolstered the Chicago Police Department’s murder clearance rate last year by more frequently blaming killings on suspects who were already dead, a WGN Investigates analysis of police data found. CPD Supt. David Brown said the department’s clearance rate reached 50% in 2021 — the highest in a single year in two decades. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head. Police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived they found the boy inside and began lifesaving measures.
JOLIET, IL
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL

