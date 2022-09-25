Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop No Longer With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
A man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old after an argument on the Northwest Side. Zack Park was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a “domestic related dispute” ended in the shooting death of John Park in North Park.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening
A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
Police release surveillance photos of attempted kidnapping suspect in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks. New surveillance photos released by police show the suspect. He is seen in a sweatshirt and patterned pajama pants. Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.Video capturing those terrifying...
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Man, 67, killed in apartment fire on South Side
CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was killed in a kitchen fire in an apartment building on the city’s South Side. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. Emergency responders discovered the man laying on unresponsive on the floor. According to officials, he sustained second-degree burns and smoke […]
UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility
Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility left a man critically wounded and a Chicago police officer hurt. According to police, shots were fired at around inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building in Homan Square.
Wounded suspect who crashed SWAT training charged with several felonies
Chicago police on Tuesday announced charges against the Waukegan man accused of infiltrating a police facility while a training exercise was occurring.
Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Rise in CPD murder clearance rate bolstered by dead suspects, data show
CHICAGO — Detectives bolstered the Chicago Police Department’s murder clearance rate last year by more frequently blaming killings on suspects who were already dead, a WGN Investigates analysis of police data found. CPD Supt. David Brown said the department’s clearance rate reached 50% in 2021 — the highest in a single year in two decades. The […]
nypressnews.com
Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head. Police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived they found the boy inside and began lifesaving measures.
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
Federal charges filed in fatal shooting of teen during carjacking in Pullman
Federal charges have been filed against a man in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a carjacking last November in Pullman on the South Side.
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
cwbchicago.com
Teen attacked, robbed firefighter who refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy attacked, robbed, and threatened to shoot a Chicago firefighter at a South Side firehouse because the fireman refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, according to Chicago police and a source. The incredible incident happened in West Pullman at 1024 West 119th Street, a Chicago Fire...
CFD: 2 seriously injured in South Side apartment building fire
Two people were seriously injured after a fire in a four-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
Cashier recalls robbery: He ‘pointed the gun right at my head’
CHICAGO — When Nooman Ahmad showed up to work early Tuesday morning, he thought it was going to be just another day on the job. But around 2:30 a.m., that all changed. Ahmad was working the cash register at Americana Submarine and Tobacco Shop in the 400 block of South Clark Street, when a man […]
