Florida State

Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (three, seven, eight; FB: four) (four, zero, five; FB: two) (eight, five, three, one; FB: four) (six, six, three, zero; FB: two) Match 5. 05-06-11-16-18 (five, six, eleven, sixteen, eighteen) Estimated jackpot: $100,000. Mega Millions. 08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier:...
Governor Reeves Announces Three Major Appointments

Governor Tate Reeves announced his appointments for Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Executive Director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District. “Each of the individuals being appointed today has a long track record of distinguished public...
Mississippi Prep Polls

Others receiving votes: West Lauderdale 7, East Central 6, Poplarville 5, Itawamba AHS 5, Florence 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 3, Mendenhall 2, Oxford 1, Amory 1. Others receiving votes: Taylorsville 14, Lumberton 9, Resurrection Catholic 8. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (5)(4-1)671. 2. Baldwyn (1)(4-1)612. 3. Leflore (1)(3-1)503. 4. East...
