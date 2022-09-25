ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePauw shuts out College of Wooster in blowout win

By Kevin Smith
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Defending North Coast Athletic Conference champion DePauw University topped The College of Wooster football team 59-0 on Saturday afternoon at Blackstock Stadium.

DePauw (4-0, 2-0 NCAC) scored on nine of its 11 possessions, with one of the two non-scoring drives ending with quarterback kneel-downs in the fourth quarter. On the other non-scoring drive, first-year Louie Lindsay broke up a pass intended for Gabe Quigley on a third-and-4 play from DePauw’s 35-yard line, which forced the Tigers to punt on their second drive of the game.

Wooster (2-2, 1-2 NCAC) was in prime position to try to tie the game as the first quarter neared the 8:00 mark. Senior quarterback Mateo Renteria scrambled for a 43-yard gain near the drive’s onset, then completed a 21-yard pass to senior tight end Cole Hissong on a fourth-and-4 play. However, Wooster eventually fumbled the ball at DePauw’s 2-yard line, and the Tigers recovered it.

Senior Matt Pardi, a D3football.com Preseason All-American, was called upon frequently and did his best to flip the field. The Scots’ punter averaged 48 yards over six attempts and booted a pair of 61-yarders.

Junior Alex White and senior Matt Ulishney combined for 27 tackles in the game. Senior Langston Williams added 11 and had two of Wooster’s four tackles for loss.

Gus Baumgartner carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards, and he had two of the Tigers’ six rushing touchdowns. Wally Renie completed 24-of-33 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, Jaylon Smith finished with nine receptions for 118 yards and a score, and Luke Marsh led the defense with six tackles.

DePauw outgained Wooster 640-185, converting 14-of-16 third downs, and possessing the ball for 43:04.

DePauw, which logged its third consecutive shutout, snapped Wooster’s run of 58 consecutive games scoring points.

Wooster will look to rebound against Ohio Wesleyan University (1-2, 1-0 NCAC) on Saturday, October 1. Kickoff at John P. Papp Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

