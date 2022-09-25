ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Prep Roundup: Britton Deerfield football rolls against Morenci

By Connor Barrus, Kristopher Lodes
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
BRITTON — On Saturday, Britton-Deerfield celebrated homecoming as its hosted former TCC now Tri-River 8 foe, Morenci where the Patriots ended up on top, 60-22.

The Patriots (3-2, 2-2 Tri-River) would score twice in the first quarter with the help of Nick Wayne, while Morenci (0-5, 0-3 Tri-River) would score once in the first quarter as the Bulldogs looked to rusher Brodie Pike for an answer.

BD used a strong 32-point second quarter with the help of three straight recovered onside kicks to take a 46-6 lead at the half. The Patriots continued to dominate offensively, but Morenci would eventually find the end zone a couple more times by Pike

BD outgained Morenci 494-308.

Britton Deerfield

Nick Wayne: 265 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

Colin Johnson: 45 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Tristan Johnson: 2 passing completions, 42 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns

Brodie Pike: 207 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

Bryson Bachelder: 2 receptions, 27 yards receiving

Lanson Mansfield: 49 rushing yards

Up Next

Britton Deerfield: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Brown City

Morenci: 7 p.m. Friday at. Maple Valley

VOLLEYBALL

Lenawee Christian Quad

ADRIAN — The Cougars hosted Camden Frontier, Vandercook Lake and Pewamo Westphalia and 2-1 on the day with a hard fought loss to the Pirates.

LCS began the day with wins against Camden Frontier, 25-14, 25-15, and Vandercook Lake, 25-14, 25-7.

The Division 4 top-ranked Cougars then took Division 3 No. 3 PW and fell, 23-25, 25-17, 17-16.

Top Performers

Lenawee Christian

Isabelle Kirkendall: 39 kills

Sarah Pfister: 65 assists

Hannah Baker: 20 digs

Coach Thoughts

Glenn Christansen, LCS: We played great volleyball all day. The Pewamo-Westphalia match was an exciting, high leveled, back and forth battle. In the third game, both team had two chances at match point, with PW making the final play, winning 17-16.

Up Next

Lenawee Christian: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Dexter Quad

Morenci Invite

MORENCI — Blissfield took the top prize at the Morenci Invite after beating Addison in two tight sets in the final.

The Panthers made the final after going 4-0-1 with wins against Concord and Onsted in pool play and in the bracket. Addison beat Concord 25-13, 25-21 in the pool and 25-23, 25-17 in the quarterfinals while topping the Wildcats 25-20, 25-19 in pool action and 25-17, 25-15 in the semifinal. Addison split with Morenci in pool play, 20-25, 25-16.

The Royals won the championship match, 25-22, 25-19.

Blissfield, Morenci and Onsted stats are not yet available.

Top Performers

Addison

Molly Brown: 46 kills, 34 digs

Emily Hicks: 47 kills

Lexi Patterson: 112 assists

Up Next

Addison: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday vs. Napoleon

Blissfield: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Hudson

Morenci: 7 p.m. Thursday at Erie Mason

CROSS COUNTRY

Jackson Invite

JACKSON — For the first time all season, Onsted's Emmry Ross and Kara Terakedis didn't finish first and second.

Instead it was first and third as Madison Osterberg of Jackson Lumen Christi finished between the Wildcats. Onsted took second in the Red Division race with a score of 63 to finish behind Lumen Christi (48). Clinton took fifth (134).

On the boys side, Onsted was fifth (151) while Clinton was seventh (165) and Hanover Horton won (42).

The Tecumseh girls had a the best showing, taking first in the Purple Division with a score of 42 to top Grass Lake (53).

Top Performers

Girls Purple Division

Kaylee Pesta, Tecumseh: 19:38.4, 2nd

Chesney Wilke, Tecumseh: 20:07.5, 4th

Madison Morris, Tecumseh: 21:08.2, 9th

Red Division Girls

Emmry Ross, Onsted: 17:47.6, 1st

Kara Terakedis, Onsted: 19:42.7, 3rd

Red Division Boys

Mitchell Hiatt, Onsted: 16:55.9, 7th

Up Next

Clinton: 9 a.m. Saturday hosts invite

Onsted: 9 a.m. Saturday at Stockbridge Invite

Tecumseh: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday hosts SEC White Meet

Pittsford Invite

PITTSFORD — Underclassmen and upperclassmen ran separately as Addison, Britton Deerfield, Madison, Morenci and Sand Creek ran at the Pittsford Invite.

Morenci's Emersyn Bachelder had the best finish out of the Lenawee County runners as she took second in the underclassmen race.

Girls Fr/So Race

Emersyn Bachelder, Morenci: 21:36.84, 2nd

Stephanie Hernandez, Addison: 22:32.59, 5th

Aubrey Appleman, Britton Deerfield: 23:57.83, 11th

Payton Steinke, Sand Creek: 24:01.8, 12th

Boys Fr/So Race

Zachary Martinez, Morenci: 19:02.7, 4th

Paul McClure, Madison: 19:52.23, 5th

Jameson Watson, Britton Deerfield: 19:23.81, 6th

Kevin Kaufman, Morenci: 19:45.21, 7th

Mark Goodlock, Madison: 19:47.43, 8th

Beau Shaffer, Morenci: 19:59.92, 11th

Van Ekins, Morenci: 20:10.49, 12th

Girls Jr/Sr Race

Leah Rorick, Morenci: 23:16.63, 5th

Kiersten Brackelman, Madison: 2417.5, 9th

Chelsi Zyla, Sand Creek: 24:32.37, 11th

Lauren Cook, Sand Creek: 24:34.21, 12th

Boys Jr/Sr Race

Henry Frederick, Madison: 18:06.97, 4th

Bryson Bachelder, Morenci: 18:42.18, 6th

Jamari Williams, Madison: 18:57.09, 7th

Aiden Mahoney, Madison: 19:25.3, 9th

Carter Grof, Madison: 20:40.92, 10th

Bowen Baumgartner, Morenci: 20:08.8, 11th

Brodi Keegan, Addison: 20:23.74, 12th

Up Next

Addison: Tuesday at Manchester Cascades Tri

Britton Deerfield/Madison/Morenci/Sand Creek: 5 p.m. Tuesday at TCC Jamboree

Liberty Center Invite

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — The Blissfield girls team took fourth at Liberty Center with a team score of 139.

Liberty Center won the meet with a score of 42.

The boys team didn't not field a full squad for the race.

Top Performers

Girls Race

Hope Miller, Blissfield: 19:49, 7th

Up Next

Blissfield: 9 a.m. Saturday at Clinton Invite

BOYS SOCCER

Milan 3, Tecumseh 2

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh welcomed in the Big Red and Milan left with the win.

The two teams exchanged goals in the first half with a 1-1 score at the break. Milan went back up in the second half before Tecumseh evened it up with a corner kick.

The Big Red went up 3-2 with 15 minutes to go, but Tecumseh didn't have an answer.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Landen Hall/Logan Loudermilk: 1 goal

Coby Wild: 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: We finally had the full roster back after a couple weeks of playing short. We even had to cancel a JV game this week so we’d have enough guys for the varsity roster. Hopefully we are past that.

Tecumseh: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Pinckney

Comments / 0

 

The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

