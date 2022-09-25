Prep Roundup: Britton Deerfield football rolls against Morenci
BRITTON — On Saturday, Britton-Deerfield celebrated homecoming as its hosted former TCC now Tri-River 8 foe, Morenci where the Patriots ended up on top, 60-22.
The Patriots (3-2, 2-2 Tri-River) would score twice in the first quarter with the help of Nick Wayne, while Morenci (0-5, 0-3 Tri-River) would score once in the first quarter as the Bulldogs looked to rusher Brodie Pike for an answer.
BD used a strong 32-point second quarter with the help of three straight recovered onside kicks to take a 46-6 lead at the half. The Patriots continued to dominate offensively, but Morenci would eventually find the end zone a couple more times by Pike
BD outgained Morenci 494-308.
Britton Deerfield
Nick Wayne: 265 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Colin Johnson: 45 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Tristan Johnson: 2 passing completions, 42 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns
Brodie Pike: 207 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Bryson Bachelder: 2 receptions, 27 yards receiving
Lanson Mansfield: 49 rushing yards
Up Next
Britton Deerfield: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Brown City
Morenci: 7 p.m. Friday at. Maple Valley
VOLLEYBALL
Lenawee Christian Quad
ADRIAN — The Cougars hosted Camden Frontier, Vandercook Lake and Pewamo Westphalia and 2-1 on the day with a hard fought loss to the Pirates.
LCS began the day with wins against Camden Frontier, 25-14, 25-15, and Vandercook Lake, 25-14, 25-7.
The Division 4 top-ranked Cougars then took Division 3 No. 3 PW and fell, 23-25, 25-17, 17-16.
Top Performers
Lenawee Christian
Isabelle Kirkendall: 39 kills
Sarah Pfister: 65 assists
Hannah Baker: 20 digs
Coach Thoughts
Glenn Christansen, LCS: We played great volleyball all day. The Pewamo-Westphalia match was an exciting, high leveled, back and forth battle. In the third game, both team had two chances at match point, with PW making the final play, winning 17-16.
Up Next
Lenawee Christian: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Dexter Quad
Morenci Invite
MORENCI — Blissfield took the top prize at the Morenci Invite after beating Addison in two tight sets in the final.
The Panthers made the final after going 4-0-1 with wins against Concord and Onsted in pool play and in the bracket. Addison beat Concord 25-13, 25-21 in the pool and 25-23, 25-17 in the quarterfinals while topping the Wildcats 25-20, 25-19 in pool action and 25-17, 25-15 in the semifinal. Addison split with Morenci in pool play, 20-25, 25-16.
The Royals won the championship match, 25-22, 25-19.
Blissfield, Morenci and Onsted stats are not yet available.
Top Performers
Addison
Molly Brown: 46 kills, 34 digs
Emily Hicks: 47 kills
Lexi Patterson: 112 assists
Up Next
Addison: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday vs. Napoleon
Blissfield: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Hudson
Morenci: 7 p.m. Thursday at Erie Mason
CROSS COUNTRY
Jackson Invite
JACKSON — For the first time all season, Onsted's Emmry Ross and Kara Terakedis didn't finish first and second.
Instead it was first and third as Madison Osterberg of Jackson Lumen Christi finished between the Wildcats. Onsted took second in the Red Division race with a score of 63 to finish behind Lumen Christi (48). Clinton took fifth (134).
On the boys side, Onsted was fifth (151) while Clinton was seventh (165) and Hanover Horton won (42).
The Tecumseh girls had a the best showing, taking first in the Purple Division with a score of 42 to top Grass Lake (53).
Top Performers
Girls Purple Division
Kaylee Pesta, Tecumseh: 19:38.4, 2nd
Chesney Wilke, Tecumseh: 20:07.5, 4th
Madison Morris, Tecumseh: 21:08.2, 9th
Red Division Girls
Emmry Ross, Onsted: 17:47.6, 1st
Kara Terakedis, Onsted: 19:42.7, 3rd
Red Division Boys
Mitchell Hiatt, Onsted: 16:55.9, 7th
Up Next
Clinton: 9 a.m. Saturday hosts invite
Onsted: 9 a.m. Saturday at Stockbridge Invite
Tecumseh: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday hosts SEC White Meet
Pittsford Invite
PITTSFORD — Underclassmen and upperclassmen ran separately as Addison, Britton Deerfield, Madison, Morenci and Sand Creek ran at the Pittsford Invite.
Morenci's Emersyn Bachelder had the best finish out of the Lenawee County runners as she took second in the underclassmen race.
Girls Fr/So Race
Emersyn Bachelder, Morenci: 21:36.84, 2nd
Stephanie Hernandez, Addison: 22:32.59, 5th
Aubrey Appleman, Britton Deerfield: 23:57.83, 11th
Payton Steinke, Sand Creek: 24:01.8, 12th
Boys Fr/So Race
Zachary Martinez, Morenci: 19:02.7, 4th
Paul McClure, Madison: 19:52.23, 5th
Jameson Watson, Britton Deerfield: 19:23.81, 6th
Kevin Kaufman, Morenci: 19:45.21, 7th
Mark Goodlock, Madison: 19:47.43, 8th
Beau Shaffer, Morenci: 19:59.92, 11th
Van Ekins, Morenci: 20:10.49, 12th
Girls Jr/Sr Race
Leah Rorick, Morenci: 23:16.63, 5th
Kiersten Brackelman, Madison: 2417.5, 9th
Chelsi Zyla, Sand Creek: 24:32.37, 11th
Lauren Cook, Sand Creek: 24:34.21, 12th
Boys Jr/Sr Race
Henry Frederick, Madison: 18:06.97, 4th
Bryson Bachelder, Morenci: 18:42.18, 6th
Jamari Williams, Madison: 18:57.09, 7th
Aiden Mahoney, Madison: 19:25.3, 9th
Carter Grof, Madison: 20:40.92, 10th
Bowen Baumgartner, Morenci: 20:08.8, 11th
Brodi Keegan, Addison: 20:23.74, 12th
Up Next
Addison: Tuesday at Manchester Cascades Tri
Britton Deerfield/Madison/Morenci/Sand Creek: 5 p.m. Tuesday at TCC Jamboree
Liberty Center Invite
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — The Blissfield girls team took fourth at Liberty Center with a team score of 139.
Liberty Center won the meet with a score of 42.
The boys team didn't not field a full squad for the race.
Top Performers
Girls Race
Hope Miller, Blissfield: 19:49, 7th
Up Next
Blissfield: 9 a.m. Saturday at Clinton Invite
BOYS SOCCER
Milan 3, Tecumseh 2
TECUMSEH — Tecumseh welcomed in the Big Red and Milan left with the win.
The two teams exchanged goals in the first half with a 1-1 score at the break. Milan went back up in the second half before Tecumseh evened it up with a corner kick.
The Big Red went up 3-2 with 15 minutes to go, but Tecumseh didn't have an answer.
Top Performers
Tecumseh
Landen Hall/Logan Loudermilk: 1 goal
Coby Wild: 1 assist
Coach Thoughts
Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: We finally had the full roster back after a couple weeks of playing short. We even had to cancel a JV game this week so we’d have enough guys for the varsity roster. Hopefully we are past that.
Tecumseh: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Pinckney
Comments / 0