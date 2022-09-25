ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenfield, ND

Deborah Moore
2d ago

he committed a hate crime but it's ok since it was against a republican!! Sad state this nation is in!! Hate is apparently ok as long as the Democrats encourage it!!

Pam Ehmen
2d ago

What happened after that ………………..he ran over a student at a dance . Ran over him and this guy says I hold family very dear . But not human life evidently.

justthefacts
2d ago

Even if he didn't run the teen down because he was a republican, the fact he used that excuse to garner sympathy is proof that the demonizing rhetoric coming from democrats is having the desired effect

740thefan.com

Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
FARGO, ND
FOX 28 Spokane

Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist like the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument beforehand. Shannon Brandt struck Cayler Ellingson with his vehicle on Sept. 18 in McHenry. A family friend said the teen wasn’t active in politics. Court documents said Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he felt threatened after having a political argument with Ellingson, and that he believed the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.” North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind says authorities have talked to dozens of witnesses, and the confrontation doesn’t appear political at all.
BISMARCK, ND
Fox News

North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead

Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
MCHENRY, ND
KFYR-TV

18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Foster County will face charges. Investigators said 41-year-old Shannon Brandt hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV around 2:55 a.m. while he was crossing a street in the city of McHenry. Ellingson later died from his injuries.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
Times-Online

VCSU enrolls 4th largest freshman class in school history and sees growth in on-campus student population 21% enrollment growth over past decade

Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) has, for the fourth time in school history, a freshman class of more than 200 students. Enrollment information was released by the Office of the Registrar today. Overall enrollment at the university is 1,658 with 205 freshmen. Also included are upper-class students, students pursuing graduate degrees and dual credit students. For the fourth year in a row, the student body has eclipsed 1,650, and there are almost 300 freshmen and transfer students enrolled this fall.
VALLEY CITY, ND
