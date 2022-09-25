Read full article on original website
The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
Released on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season showed a change on the top line at nose tackle, with Montravius Adams sliding in front of 13-year veteran Tyson Alualu. “He’s been playing better than Tyson,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “so...
In terms of recruiting cachet, few arrived in Tuscaloosa with more than offensive lineman JC Latham. A prototypical 6-foot-6 tackle, the Oak Creek, Wisconsin product’s 0.9989 rating from 247Sports was the fifth-highest in the 22 years its database covered. Only Cyrus Kouandjio, Andre Smith, Bryce Young and Julio Jones had a rating higher than the IMG Academy graduate.
BAYSIDE ACADEMY (4-1) AT T.R. MILLER (4-1) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Municipal Stadium, Brewton. Region records: Bayside is 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 1; T.R. Miller is 3-0 The skinny: T.R. Miller has won the last two games in the series in shutout fashion – 14-0 and 35-0. The Tigers lead the overall series 10-4. … Both teams were open last week. Bayside had its four-game season-opening win streak ended at home by Jackson two weeks ago. T.R. Miller has won three straight games since a non-region loss at Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright in Week 2. … Bayside has five players with more than 100 yards rushing, led by Damien Tate (185 yards, 3 TDs) and Tait Moore (205 yards, 4 TDs). Joey Jones is 3 of 4 on FG attempts and has a 44-yard punting average. Brennen Yamane leads the defense with 27 tackles. Teague Broadhead has 21 tackles and 2 sacks. Coach Phil Lazenby is two wins shy of 200 (198-104 in 26 years). … T.R. Miller coach Brent Hubbert is 215-53 overall in 22 years of coaching. The Tigers have rushed for 585 yards in their last two games. Myles Johnson has rushed for 445 yards and 6 TDs on 76 attempts, while D.J. Fountain has gained 274 yards and scored 5 TDs on 57 carries. QB Nathan Commander has passed for 560 yards and 5 TDs. Johnson also leads the team in tackles with 33.
“Deerfoot of the Diamond,” an ESPN’s “30 for 30,” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). In late 2021, Cleveland’s baseball team was reborn as the Guardians. The documentary, directed by Lance Edmands, chronicles the saga of that name change, which has its roots in a forgotten legend named Louis Sockalexis, and the tragedy that enveloped his story more than a century ago.
Nashville Soccer Club is following its own blueprint in creating its Major League Soccer NEXT Pro operation in Huntsville. That includes the hiring of former Downtown Huntsville, Inc., CEO Chad Emerson as managing director for business operations for the new franchise, which starts play next spring at newly renovated Joe Davis Stadium.
Shedeur Sanders and PLB Sports & Entertainment announce their NIL partnership and the #2 BBQ Sauce Brand launch.
