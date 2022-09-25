ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Enyel De Los Santos throws fourth immaculate inning in Guardians franchise history

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weather at Progressive Field was sloppy on Tuesday, but for at least one inning, Enyel De Los Santos was spotless. The right-handed reliever tossed the fourth immaculate inning in Cleveland franchise history in the seventh against Tampa Bay when he struck out Christian Bethancourt, Jose Siri and Taylor Walls on nine pitches, all strikes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Arlington, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy