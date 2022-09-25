CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weather at Progressive Field was sloppy on Tuesday, but for at least one inning, Enyel De Los Santos was spotless. The right-handed reliever tossed the fourth immaculate inning in Cleveland franchise history in the seventh against Tampa Bay when he struck out Christian Bethancourt, Jose Siri and Taylor Walls on nine pitches, all strikes.

