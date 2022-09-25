ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

J Jay
3d ago

You can lie but the pictures don't , that poor soul has not had proper care for a major surgery like that . He needs to be in a real hospital somewhere .

24
skat cat
3d ago

Even if this Mann did get Medical attention, what about the sentencing guidelines in his case, the Elements are unconstitutional for a 20 year sentencing in the first place? Their should be Criminal Actions against the entire prosecuting team. Their Actions have violated this manns 14th 5th 6th Amendments.

19
Leslie Weiskopf Leachman
3d ago

That’s not ok !! Not even remotely an appropriate amount of time after that kind of surgery to discharged in that type of conditions, unacceptable. There has got to be a better way

17
wvtm13.com

Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
alabamanews.net

New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Teen’s suspected fentanyl overdose locks down south Alabama high school

A South Alabama high school was on soft lockdown Tuesday while police investigated the suspected fentanyl overdose of a 16-year-old sophomore. Students at Chickasaw High School had to remain in their classrooms for 2-1/2 hours while police and drug sniffing dogs scoured the school for fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is linked to a surge of overdose deaths in the U.S.
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

1 stabbed: Brewton Police looking for attempted murder suspect

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.  Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
