Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Florida's loss to Tennessee resembled other big games of recent seasons

Florida’s close road loss to Tennessee over the weekend was an instant classic, albeit the kind like 2007 LSU where you wish the outcome was reversed. But while the contest against UT had little resemblance to the run-heavy loss to the Tigers 15 years ago, it did bear some resemblance to tough losses against other teams in recent memory. There weren’t any close parallels to last year; the matchup wasn’t as lopsided on paper as the Bama game in 2021, and it wasn’t a complete disappointment like losing to an LSU team whose coach had already secretly been fired. Anthony Richardson got on a roll both in that latter game and over the weekend, though.
FanSided

LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set

The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
Gator Country

Napier to live by "Scared money don't make money"

Scared money don’t make money. Billy Napier has lived by his catchphrase in 2022. Through four games the Gators are 8 for 11 on 4th down conversions. Six of those attempts came in the Tennessee game alone; Gators converted five. We saw Billy Napier stand in the paint when...
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Gator Country

Florida vs Eastern Washington moved to Sunday at Noon

The Florida vs Eastern Washington football game that was previously scheduled for this Saturday, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at Noon, due to Hurricane Ian. The game will still take place in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. All tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will be honored on...
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Tennessee Tribune

Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights

MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
wvlt.tv

Don't throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
WBIR

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
