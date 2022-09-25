Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Florida’s loss to Tennessee resembled other big games of recent seasons
Florida’s close road loss to Tennessee over the weekend was an instant classic, albeit the kind like 2007 LSU where you wish the outcome was reversed. But while the contest against UT had little resemblance to the run-heavy loss to the Tigers 15 years ago, it did bear some resemblance to tough losses against other teams in recent memory. There weren’t any close parallels to last year; the matchup wasn’t as lopsided on paper as the Bama game in 2021, and it wasn’t a complete disappointment like losing to an LSU team whose coach had already secretly been fired. Anthony Richardson got on a roll both in that latter game and over the weekend, though.
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set
The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
Tim Banks: Florida game magical atmosphere for Vols' players, recruits
Before taking a series of goodnatured-but-pointed questions about the struggles his group had for most of Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida, Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks began his opening statement to the Knoxville Quarterback Club by asking how many people in the room were at the game. Naturally, a...
Gator Country
Napier to live by “Scared money don’t make money”
Scared money don’t make money. Billy Napier has lived by his catchphrase in 2022. Through four games the Gators are 8 for 11 on 4th down conversions. Six of those attempts came in the Tennessee game alone; Gators converted five. We saw Billy Napier stand in the paint when...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Tennessee has been 'back' before. But this time, it's different
We’ve been here before, you know. Shouting paradigm change from the rooftops, and soaking in the glory of vanquishing the tormentor. Now that Tennessee has proven it can once again beat Florida, what’s ahead for a program that 2 years ago was given up for dead?. “This was...
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Gator Country
Florida vs Eastern Washington moved to Sunday at Noon
The Florida vs Eastern Washington football game that was previously scheduled for this Saturday, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at Noon, due to Hurricane Ian. The game will still take place in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. All tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will be honored on...
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Tennessee Tribune
Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
Sticky stuff on your car? Here’s what it is
This honeydew is a sugary waste product of aphid insects called "phloem feeders."
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
