Florida’s close road loss to Tennessee over the weekend was an instant classic, albeit the kind like 2007 LSU where you wish the outcome was reversed. But while the contest against UT had little resemblance to the run-heavy loss to the Tigers 15 years ago, it did bear some resemblance to tough losses against other teams in recent memory. There weren’t any close parallels to last year; the matchup wasn’t as lopsided on paper as the Bama game in 2021, and it wasn’t a complete disappointment like losing to an LSU team whose coach had already secretly been fired. Anthony Richardson got on a roll both in that latter game and over the weekend, though.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO