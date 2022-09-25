Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
1011now.com
Nebraska vs. Indiana sold out
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s upcoming football game against Indiana is officially sold out, according to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Fans purchased the remaining 1,000 tickets over the past five days to extend the Huskers’ nation-leading streak. Saturday will mark Nebraska’s 386th consecutive sellout. The streak dates back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach
Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
1011now.com
Public hearings announced for Nebraska Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public hearings on two ballot initiatives have been announced. Two initiatives will be on Nebraska’s general election ballot this November. The Voter ID Amendment, known as Initiative Measure 432, would require Nebraska residents to present a valid ID to vote in the state. The Minimum...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days
Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
1011now.com
Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln. The casino that will...
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
klkntv.com
‘We’re going to continue to fight this’: Native group in legal battle with City of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In April, the Lincoln City Council members voted to rezone an area near Wilderness Park to build a 500-home development. Now, the city and the Niskithe Prayer Camp is in a legal battle over the controversial plans. “Native people have been continually pushed aside for,...
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
Comments / 3