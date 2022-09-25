ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska vs. Indiana sold out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s upcoming football game against Indiana is officially sold out, according to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Fans purchased the remaining 1,000 tickets over the past five days to extend the Huskers’ nation-leading streak. Saturday will mark Nebraska’s 386th consecutive sellout. The streak dates back...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
South Sioux City, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach

Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update

Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Warhorse#Warhorse Casino
klkntv.com

One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
OGALLALA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
OGALLALA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
kfornow.com

Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days

Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking this Friday for new school

Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln. The casino that will...
LINCOLN, NE
dakotafreepress.com

Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked

OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy