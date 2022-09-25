ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Mobile Mural Ribbon Cutting in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY)--Instead of getting upset that a mural once thought by many to be a staple of Horseheads was painted over, a group of local moms and businesses came together to help create a new one. Unveiled this past Saturday at Hanover Square, Mayor Robert Maloney helped cut the ribbon for the village’s very first moving mural.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Plans for Recreational River Use

Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newfield, NY
whcuradio.com

Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Contra Dance#Line Dance#Covered Bridge#Volunteers#Localevent#Festival
whcuradio.com

Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler Hospital Receives $4,000 From National Elks Association

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Schuyler Hospital received a special donation of four thousand dollars to help bring comfort to cancer patients. The National Elks Association awarded the money to the hospital after the grant was submitted by the local Watkins Glen lodge number 1546. "Once again, we are grateful...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
whcuradio.com

Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Anxiety and Depression Workshop in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- For people who suffer from anxiety and depression, Carla Cain has ways to help. She has a workshop for people to help themselves and overcome their struggles with mental health. These workshops take place all around the Southern Tier. Cain, a retired, professional counselor, has...
GILLETT, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged With Criminal Sale of Cannabis in Owego

A Binghamton man was arrested after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Owego. The Owego Police Department says Abdo E. Ali was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree. The police investigation occurred at the Puff One store on North Avenue. An executed search...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy