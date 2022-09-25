Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dwayne Howard, the armed man barricaded beneath a home in Huntington for more than five hours, was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon, our crew at the scene reports. Howard, 49, had been barricaded since just after 11 a.m. after a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Home...
WSAZ
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
Woman arrested for domestic assault
GREENVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested in Logan County Sunday in relation to domestic case. Authorities with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm that, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to the Greenville area of Logan County regarding an altercation between a male and female.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Man charged after crystal meth, fentanyl found in vehicle's engine compartment
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man after a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine was found in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with fentanyl and Ecstasy. Anthony Garrett, 29, of Lexington was...
WSAZ
Man struck and killed by vehicle
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on county Route 16, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said. George Jude Jr., 49, of Amherstdale, was the victim. Investigators say Jude was in the middle of the road during...
thelevisalazer.com
THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Man jailed after driving with vehicle hood up during chase, West Virginia police say
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of a domestic disturbance crashed over an embankment after fleeing in a vehicle with an open hood, West Virginia police said Sunday. Dustin Keith Johnson, 22, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, an expired operator’s license, no insurance, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
ATV crash closes road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Road near Wet Branch Road rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
Ironton Tribune
Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive
PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle accepted a plea deal virtually Monday morning in Kanawha County. Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect. The charges stem from an...
1 injured in Kanawha County crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres […]
Opening statements in trial of Charleston man accused of killing Kane Roush begin
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Opening statements in the trial of a Charleston man accused of killing a man in Pomeroy have begun. Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane Roush. On June 17, 2021, Hall was indicted on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified […]
Ironton Tribune
Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting
A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
q95fm.net
One Person Confirmed Dead After Shooting in Greenup County
According to the Kentucky State Police, Emergency crews this morning were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley. It has been confirmed one person was killed in the shooting but no further details have been released at this time.
