gustavus.edu
Women’s Golf Finishes Sixth at Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s golf team Sunday finished in sixth place at the EverSpring Inn Mustang Invite. The Gusties shot a 330-323-653. Augustana (S.D.) won the event with a total of 616. Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) had a career weekend, finishing in second place on the...
gustavus.edu
Johnson Earns MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Honor
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored two goals and added an assist as the Gusties defeated previously unbeaten Saint John’s, 5-0, on Saturday. Johnson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 11:46 into the contest, assisted on another goal late in the first half, and scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season unassisted in the final five minutes of the match. For his performance, Johnson earns Gustavus’s second straight MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
gustavus.edu
Gusties Make Quick Work of Vikings, 3-0
MANKATO, Minn. — The Gustavus volleyball team bounced back from a two-match losing streak for a convincing 3-0 victory over non-conference opponent Bethany Lutheran. Gustavus came out swinging in the team’s non-conference showdown, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead, which the Gusties eventually built to a 25-8 win in the opening set. It was the Vikings who got out to the quick start in the second set, taking a 5-1 lead over the Gusties. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as Gustavus battled back to defeat the Vikings 25-14 in set two. The Gusties completed the sweep over the Vikings with a 25-15 victory in set No. 3.
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
gustavus.edu
Cardinals Score Late to Edge Gusties
WINONA, Minn. — Having been shutout in two of their last three losses, the Gustavus women’s soccer team was looking for some offensive mojo Tuesday night. The Gusties weren’t able to find it in Winona, as Cardinal goalkeeper Alexis Nguyen was enough to foil any offensive attempts, making seven saves between the pipes, helping Saint Mary’s deal Gustavus a 1-0 MIAC setback.
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
knsiradio.com
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
KEYC
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming
(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
WNMT AM 650
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
boreal.org
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday (Oct. 1st). The rule protects Minnesotans who experience difficulty paying their heating bills by preventing disconnection of their natural gas service during the winter heating season. CenterPoint Energy’s Ross Corson says energy costs are expected to be higher this winter as they were last winter and the winter before. He says to set up a payment plan, simply contact your utility provider. The Cold Weather Rule will be in effect from October First through April 30th.
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
