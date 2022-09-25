ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Guess(t)
3d ago

Too bad many people here don’t have the simple common sense to be prepared for hurricane ahead of time….

USA. love it or Leave it
3d ago

Don’t Panic, make sure you have gas, batteries and a little bit of food, bunker down and ride out the storm

News4Jax.com

Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
click orlando

How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida State
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA crews started setting up staging areas Tuesday morning so resources can be ready to restore power and water after the storm hits. The utility company is expecting crews from New England, Texas, Alabama and other parts of the country to arrive as early as Wednesday to assist.
Ron Desantis
fox35orlando.com

Florida hotels offers 'distress rates' ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian nears the state of Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it is offering "distress rates" across some of its properties for Florida residents to have a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm. The distress rates – not...
L. Cane

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
News4Jax.com

Mayport begins moving ships ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayport is in the process of relocating all ships and aircraft as Hurricane Ian approaches. That process started Tuesday morning and the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was one of the first to move. It’s still not clear what impact Hurricane Ian might have at Naval Station Mayport,...
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
WOKV

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
