WHEC TV-10
Fire houses lit red to honor Firefighter Elvis Reyes
GATES, N.Y. – The Gates Fire Department lit their fire houses red in memory of Firefighter Elvis Reyes. He spent 20 years with the Rochester Fire Department, and died after complications from surgery last Wednesday. GFD said they will keep their fire houses lit red until October 9th for...
WHEC TV-10
Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement hosts golf benefit in Wayne County for family of fallen RPD officer
ONTARIO, N.Y. — Lynn Mazurkiewicz laughed a little Saturday. She appreciated being able to do so with friends and family at a golf course in Wayne County. There’s been little of that in the two months since her husband, Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 22.
13 WHAM
Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer
Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
WHEC TV-10
C.U.R.E. hosting fundraiser at the port to raise money for Childhood Cancer Association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This weekend Rochester’s top professional chefs will be cooking up brunch at Arbor at the Port. It is for the 14th annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. It is a fundraiser for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, October 2nd. There will be a silent auction that you can be a part of at the event, or from the comfort of home.
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families
Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
Several houses burgled, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.
WHEC TV-10
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Woman severely injured in two-car crash on Glide St. in Rochester
Officers were led to the intersection of Glide Street and Bergen Street around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans, colleagues react to deadly shooting of former RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans, alongside several other community leaders, are mourning the loss of retired RPD officer William Keith Booker. Officer Booker retired from the department five years ago and spent almost a decade as a school resource officer at RCSD. “Not only did I know Keith...
ROC the Peace holds ceremony to honor victims of murder
Community members are encouraged by event organizers to bring youth to the event as well.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The man who was shot dead in his car Sunday morning in Rochester has been identified as retired Rochester police officer William Keith Booker. Booker was fatally shot near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park around 2 a.m. Officers say he was driving south on Jefferson, when he struck a parked and unoccupied car. It’s unknown at this time if he was shot before or after the accident. Officer Booker served RPD from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He previously spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer at Franklin High School, working to prevent violence in our youth population. His death comes two months after Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed in the line of duty, making an already challenging year for the RPD family even more difficult. No arrests have been made as of yet.
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
WHEC TV-10
Joseph Avenue theatre receives $190,000 in grants and donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Changes are coming to the Avenue Blackbox Theatre and the Joseph Avenue community. The theatre announced on Monday that it has received a combination of grants and donations totaling $190,000 dollars. The money will go towards improvements to the building, hiring new staff, and the development...
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
