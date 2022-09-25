The man who was shot dead in his car Sunday morning in Rochester has been identified as retired Rochester police officer William Keith Booker. Booker was fatally shot near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park around 2 a.m. Officers say he was driving south on Jefferson, when he struck a parked and unoccupied car. It’s unknown at this time if he was shot before or after the accident. Officer Booker served RPD from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He previously spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer at Franklin High School, working to prevent violence in our youth population. His death comes two months after Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed in the line of duty, making an already challenging year for the RPD family even more difficult. No arrests have been made as of yet.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO