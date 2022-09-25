MANKATO, Minn. — The Gustavus volleyball team bounced back from a two-match losing streak for a convincing 3-0 victory over non-conference opponent Bethany Lutheran. Gustavus came out swinging in the team’s non-conference showdown, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead, which the Gusties eventually built to a 25-8 win in the opening set. It was the Vikings who got out to the quick start in the second set, taking a 5-1 lead over the Gusties. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as Gustavus battled back to defeat the Vikings 25-14 in set two. The Gusties completed the sweep over the Vikings with a 25-15 victory in set No. 3.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO