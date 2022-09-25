Read full article on original website
Men’s Golf Takes Fifth at Twin Cities Classic
EDINA, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team Monday finished in fifth place at the Twin Cities Classic, played at Edina Country Club. The Gusties shot a three-round total of 302-318-308-928 (+64). Saint John’s won the event at 288-297-301-886 (+13). Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) finished in...
Gusties Make Quick Work of Vikings, 3-0
MANKATO, Minn. — The Gustavus volleyball team bounced back from a two-match losing streak for a convincing 3-0 victory over non-conference opponent Bethany Lutheran. Gustavus came out swinging in the team’s non-conference showdown, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead, which the Gusties eventually built to a 25-8 win in the opening set. It was the Vikings who got out to the quick start in the second set, taking a 5-1 lead over the Gusties. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as Gustavus battled back to defeat the Vikings 25-14 in set two. The Gusties completed the sweep over the Vikings with a 25-15 victory in set No. 3.
Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing at ITA Midwest Regional
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s tennis team hosted the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Championship over the weekend and a number of Gusties made deep runs in both the singles and doubles draws. Allison Szalay (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa), seeded No. 4 in the region, made a...
Cardinals Score Late to Edge Gusties
WINONA, Minn. — Having been shutout in two of their last three losses, the Gustavus women’s soccer team was looking for some offensive mojo Tuesday night. The Gusties weren’t able to find it in Winona, as Cardinal goalkeeper Alexis Nguyen was enough to foil any offensive attempts, making seven saves between the pipes, helping Saint Mary’s deal Gustavus a 1-0 MIAC setback.
Men’s Golf Remains in Fifth After Second Round of Twin Cities Classic
RAMSEY, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team remains in a tie for fifth place after shooting a 30-over 318 during Sunday’s second round of the Twin Cities Classic, played at The Links at Northfork. Saint John’s continues to lead the field after a second round total of 297. The Gusties are 35 strokes off the lead.
Johnson Earns MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Honor
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored two goals and added an assist as the Gusties defeated previously unbeaten Saint John’s, 5-0, on Saturday. Johnson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 11:46 into the contest, assisted on another goal late in the first half, and scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season unassisted in the final five minutes of the match. For his performance, Johnson earns Gustavus’s second straight MIAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Nobel Conference: Fine Arts Overview
The theme of mental health (in)equity and young people will be presented through an art exhibition, a concert, and a dance performance. Our music ensembles will play a prelude at the start of each session. Then on Saturday and Sunday, our music ensembles will put on their annual family weekend concerts.
Fine Arts Weekly Preview: September 26 to October 2
This week features the annual Family Weekend Showcase at Christ Chapel, the Nobel Dance Feature Concert: Resonance, as well as the public receptions of both FOCUS IN/ON at the Hillstrom Museum of Art, and Are you ok? I am not. And that’s ok. at the Schaefer Art Gallery. Resonance:...
Are you okay? I am not, and that’s okay.
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. the Schaefer Art Gallery will host the opening public reception for its newest exhibit entitled “Are you okay? I’m not, and that’s okay”. The exhibit is the culmination of the work of Gustavus students enrolled in Dr. Colleen...
