Law enforcement is looking for two men after they allegedly stole guns they were reportedly at a house to buy.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Billy Littleton said it was just after 6 p.m. Sept. 21 when he talked to a woman and her juvenile brother who said they had posted an AR-15 and a Glock 22 for sale on SnapChat for approximately $1,500 and got a response from Gabriel Beck and Ben Crofts.