bossierpress.com
Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV, Parkway freshmen get wins
Haughton and Parkway posted sub-varsity victories Monday. In a JV game, Haughton defeated Southwood 26-6 at Southwood. In a freshman game, Parkway remained undefeated with a 30-14 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve. At Southwood, Haughton’s Christian Turner threw two touchdown passes, one of 30 yards to Zu Davis and...
kalb.com
Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook
St. Mary Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball. After losing the opener this season, the St. Mary’s Tigers have been on a tear, outscoring their last three opponents 103-28. Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago.
kalb.com
Leesville's Parker Maks pass to Julian Culbert wins cool play of the week
Tyler is tracking the busy tropics on this late Monday morning. Details here on this Monday, September 26th!. Tyler is tracking the NEW work and school week forecast for the week of September 26th! Details here on this Monday morning.
westcentralsbest.com
Bassmasters Returns to Toledo Bend
Vernon Parish, La – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Forbes names Tech one of two top Louisiana public universities
Louisiana Tech University has been named to Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list, one of only two public universities recognized in the state. The honor comes on the heels of Louisiana Tech’s 12th consecutive year being named a Top Tier National University in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges list.
cenlanow.com
Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Natchitoches Times
Emma Rose Giddens crowned Miss Merry Christmas
The 66th Miss Merry Christmas was crowned, and the 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Belles were announced Saturday, Sept. 17. Thirteen young ladies competed for the title of Miss Merry Christmas and the honor of being selected a Christmas Belle. Emma Rose Giddens was crowned Miss Merry Christmas 2022. Emma Rose is...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/23/2022-09/25/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Mary B. Duet Chauvin, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 6561.00. Chauvin remains in the VPSO jail. September 24, 2022. Sabrina Nichole Stephens, age 25,...
kalb.com
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
westcentralsbest.com
Texas Man Killed in Many Crash
Sabine Parish, La – On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 GMC Acadia,...
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police investigate fatal crash on University Parkway
On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., NPD officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of University Parkway in reference to a fatal motor vehicle crash. The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Toyota Avalon, driven by Judy Sowell, was travelling westbound on University Parkway. For reasons still under investigation, her vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
KTBS
Alexandria, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Aug. 18-31, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bajai Smith, 36 (bm), contempt of...
theleesvilleleader.com
VPSO deputy accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
A deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a minor, according to authorities. Randy Kennedy, 57, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Sept. 21 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
Natchitoches Times
Clarence man gets maximum sentence in deaths of wife, unborn child
Christopher Oneal Houston Jr. of Clarence received the maximum sentence in the death of his wife, Elonzeya “Teal” Houston, and their unborn child. Houston was arrested June 3, 2019, for the death of his wife, and on Aug. 28, 2019, a true bill indictment was returned by a grand jury charging him with Second-Degree Murder in her death and First-Degree Feticide in the death of their unborn child.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Marijuana found in housing complex
Ruston Police arrested a man with a large amount of suspected marijuana last Wednesday evening. Lamarcus Dawson, 25, of Ruston, was arrested after a Ruston reserve officer working security at the apartments in the 800 block of East Line Avenue spotted a large bag of suspected marijuana. The officer was...
