Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uncwsports.com
Isley, Seahawks In Second At Poston Invitational
SAPPHIRE, N.C. – Fueled by nine birdies over the first 36 holes, UNCW's Walker Isley is tied for second overall at the J.T. Poston Invitational on Monday at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The Seahawks moved up two spots in the team standings in the second round and...
uncwsports.com
Women's Basketball Opens Practice Tuesday
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball team begins preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a Tuesday afternoon practice at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who enter their first full season under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin, have assembled a 16-player roster that features seven newcomers and nine returning letter winners.
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Wrap Up Emily McNall Classic
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – The UNCW women's tennis team went undefeated in doubles on the final day to wrap up action in the Emily McNall Classic on Sunday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks went a perfect 4-0 in doubles on Sunday against opponents from Presbyterian and St....
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Preview: at J.T. Poston Invitational
CASHIERS, N.C. – The UNCW men's golf team returns to the Country Club of Sapphire Valley this week when it competes in the J.T. Poston Invitational beginning on Monday with 36 holes. The Seahawks will stay with the same lineup of Walker Isley, Patrick Sparks, Gray Mitchum, Sander Akeren...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Split Season Opening Meet With Army
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Maura Schoppa earned event wins in the 100 and 200 Freestyle events as UNCW edged Army West Point on the women's side of a dual meet on Saturday at the David B. Allen Natatorium. Army gained a split of the meet with a win on the men's side.
uncwsports.com
Dragons Edge Seahawks On Late Goal
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel's Casey Touey scored the game-winning goal with 71 seconds remaining to hand UNCW a 3-2 setback in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Dragons, 7-0-3 (2-0 CAA), ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Seahawks,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
uncwsports.com
Women's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina –The UNCW women's tennis team fashioned a 6-2 record in singles and 5-3 in doubles on the opening day of the Emily McNall Classic on Saturday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host UNC Asheville are joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Extend Unbeaten Streak To Six Games
NEWARK, Delaware – The UNCW men's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-2 draw at Delaware in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday afternoon at Grant Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 3-1-4 overall with a 2-0-2 mark in CAA play. The Blue Hens stand...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kickoff time, TV channel set for Clemson vs. NC State football showdown
Clemson and N.C. State finally have a Week 5 kickoff time. The No. 5 Tigers will host the No. 12 Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the ACC announced. The game will be televised by ABC. ESPN had exercised a six-day hold on the game last Monday, meaning...
What We Learned from Clemson's Thrilling Win at Wake Forest
Coming out of Clemson's Week 4 win at Wake Forest, where the road through ACC Atlantic runs is clear, how good DJ Uiagalelei is playing is very clear and why the Tigers' defensive backs struggled is crystal clear.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Comments / 0