Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Isley, Seahawks In Second At Poston Invitational

SAPPHIRE, N.C. – Fueled by nine birdies over the first 36 holes, UNCW's Walker Isley is tied for second overall at the J.T. Poston Invitational on Monday at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The Seahawks moved up two spots in the team standings in the second round and...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Basketball Opens Practice Tuesday

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball team begins preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a Tuesday afternoon practice at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who enter their first full season under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin, have assembled a 16-player roster that features seven newcomers and nine returning letter winners.
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Wrap Up Emily McNall Classic

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – The UNCW women's tennis team went undefeated in doubles on the final day to wrap up action in the Emily McNall Classic on Sunday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks went a perfect 4-0 in doubles on Sunday against opponents from Presbyterian and St....
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Preview: at J.T. Poston Invitational

CASHIERS, N.C. – The UNCW men's golf team returns to the Country Club of Sapphire Valley this week when it competes in the J.T. Poston Invitational beginning on Monday with 36 holes. The Seahawks will stay with the same lineup of Walker Isley, Patrick Sparks, Gray Mitchum, Sander Akeren...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Swimming & Diving Split Season Opening Meet With Army

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Maura Schoppa earned event wins in the 100 and 200 Freestyle events as UNCW edged Army West Point on the women's side of a dual meet on Saturday at the David B. Allen Natatorium. Army gained a split of the meet with a win on the men's side.
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Dragons Edge Seahawks On Late Goal

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel's Casey Touey scored the game-winning goal with 71 seconds remaining to hand UNCW a 3-2 setback in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Dragons, 7-0-3 (2-0 CAA), ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Seahawks,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
uncwsports.com

Women's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina –The UNCW women's tennis team fashioned a 6-2 record in singles and 5-3 in doubles on the opening day of the Emily McNall Classic on Saturday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host UNC Asheville are joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Extend Unbeaten Streak To Six Games

NEWARK, Delaware – The UNCW men's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-2 draw at Delaware in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday afternoon at Grant Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 3-1-4 overall with a 2-0-2 mark in CAA play. The Blue Hens stand...
WILMINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
CANDLER, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC

