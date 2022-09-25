Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska's 'bold experiment' of local conservation pays off as NRDs celebrate 50 years
KEARNEY, NEB. — Nebraska battles extremes from flooding to drought yet we continue to have water for our crops and livestock. One constant through 50 years of change has been Nebraska's unique system of local natural resources districts (NRDs). Nebraska has 8 million irrigated acres, and NRDs have planted...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska
AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Ask Omaha: Guess in which year medicinal cannabis will be legalized in Nebraska?
Do you feel really terrible for all of the families of people struggling with illnesses that medicinal cannabis could really help? They have been tirelessly working to legalize it in Nebraska for decades.
foxnebraska.com
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator
The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Task Force 1 returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The team of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln, and other departments went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations, looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
foxnebraska.com
XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite
KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
foxnebraska.com
Small schools can set big expectations as Loup City marches young band into competition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fine arts department of one -- teachers in small schools can carry a heavy load. Loup City has built a culture that small schools can have big expectations. “Our band I think it's a good group this year,” said Anthony Braesh, a drummer.
cowboystatedaily.com
foxnebraska.com
