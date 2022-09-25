ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska

AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
AXTELL, NE
dakotafreepress.com

Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
KEARNEY, NE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator

The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Task Force 1 returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The team of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln, and other departments went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations, looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite

KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
KEARNEY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
FORT LARAMIE, WY
foxnebraska.com

Emergency responders across the US head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are...
FLORIDA STATE

