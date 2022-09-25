Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
Acclaimed chef Traci Des Jardins suddenly closes Bay Area restaurant
A new restaurant in Santa Clara County from renowned chef Traci Des Jardins has suddenly closed its doors only six months after opening. El Alto, a California-Mexican restaurant in Los Altos, first welcomed customers at State Street Market in March.
Iron Chef Morimoto opens Momosan Ramen & Sake in San Jose
The menu focuses on ramen but also features yakitori dishes.
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now
South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
KSBW.com
First look inside the Alvarado Street Brewery's newest location
SALINAS, Calif. — Alvarado Street Brewery held a job fair Monday evening ahead of opening its newest location in downtown Salinas. "We've always been eying downtown Salinas," the owner J.C. Hill said. "Oldtown has been really revitalized. There's a lot of good businesses, really good beer culture, and a really good food scene. So we just want to complement that, and give our Salinas fans a place to call home."
Groundbreaking for New Luxury Hotel in Santa Cruz
The property will incorporate the historic bell tower into a contemporary reinterpretation of the Spanish Colonial Revival style of architecture
sanbenito.com
Enjoy fall activities at Hollister Hills SVRA
With the arrival of fall comes a complete season of fun, safe, family friendly events at Hollister Hill State Vehicular Recreation Area. The park’s main entrance is located at 7800 Cienega Road in Hollister. Activities at Hollister Hills scheduled for October include:. – Red Sticker Ride Day, hosted by...
KSBW.com
Beach advisory posted at Lovers Point, public told to avoid water
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The advisory was posted due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken Monday. The advisory will remain posted until new samples show that bacteria levels are safe for water contact. According to...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Paulina’s Charcuterie Boards are a (cold) cut above
Paulina Hernandez got an unexpected plus from starting her own charcuterie board business three months ago: she got her name back. “When I was little, everyone called me ‘Pauline’ instead of ‘Paulina,’” she said. “It drove me crazy because that is not who I am. I told one of my teachers, ‘I don’t want to be ‘Paulina’ anymore. I just want to be ‘Lina,’ which is what people have called me ever since.”
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
KARK
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he’s been training for the past four years. On June 21, he left Monterey, California, to solo paddle across 2,400...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
KSBW.com
After over 50 years, Gutierrez Drive-In changes ownership
SALINAS, Calif. — After over 50 years of business, Gutierrez Drive In, best known for its carnitas and seafood, will be under new ownership starting in October. The restaurant's last day of business was Monday. The Salinas restaurant was founded in the 1970s by Javier Gutierrez, a Mexican-American immigrant...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Canyon News
Banana Yellow (31)
UNITED STATES—Graydon Miller was, in some sense, the last victim of McCarthyism. The candidates for Junior State were waiting outside Mr. Morgan’s physics classroom in 1979. He was a fine teacher from Stanford, Palo Alto, and got to be a physics teacher during a two-day school strike where young Graydon fell suddenly ill (fever and vomiting), and his mother, who was on the school board, received praise for keeping him home in solidarity with the teachers.
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warning parents to be alert for fentanyl
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is warning parents to be alert for fentanyl. MPUSD said the state alerted school leaders about the concerning trend of opioid overdoses. KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The post Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warning parents to be alert for fentanyl appeared first on KION546.
Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): Kalea Hall lived her dream this weekend at Pebble Beach and then some. The Salinas High School junior finished in second place in the girl's division at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. The event benefits the First Tee Program, a youth development program that helps build game changers using The post Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
