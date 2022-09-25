17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. ( KLFY ) – Breaux Bridge Police reported a fatal shooting Saturday.

The victim was identified as a 17-year-old black male. He was transported to the hospital but died when he arrived, according to Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Rollie Cantu.

The shooting occurred on Courville Street at a barber shop, police said.

Information is limited at this time. Updates will be released when they become available.

