Breaux Bridge, LA

17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEODd_0i9D0eEN00

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. ( KLFY ) – Breaux Bridge Police reported a fatal shooting Saturday.

The victim was identified as a 17-year-old black male. He was transported to the hospital but died when he arrived, according to Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Rollie Cantu.

Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree

The shooting occurred on Courville Street at a barber shop, police said.

Information is limited at this time. Updates will be released when they become available.

Comments / 6

Priscilla Louis
2d ago

Breaux bridge is a small community town where everybody knows one another Breaux bridge was a safe little community town to live in what's up with the shooting

Reply
3
prenella ledet
2d ago

jus sad dem kids killin each other come on man baby momma wassup baby daddy y'all need to pray LORD help we need u🙏 our young kids n JAIL or dead can y'all think pass y'all's mouth kids really jus sad

Reply
2
 

