PennDOT Invites Public to Comment On New Freight Movement Plan

By Mike Lynn

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has opened a 15-day public comment period, inviting the public to review and offer comments on a revised draft of the agency's 2045 Freight Movement Plan (FMP). Starting on Wednesday, the 15-day public comment period is open from now through October 5, 2022.

"The Freight Movement Plan underscores our ongoing commitment to freight planning statewide," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Through our planning efforts, we want to ensure that the Department is properly positioned not only to accommodate the demands of freight transportation but to help facilitate it."

The FMP is an update to Pennsylvania's current freight plan, PA On Track, which the Federal Highway Administration approved in November 2017. Through collaboration with freight stakeholders, PennDOT developed the new plan over a two-year period. The new plan addresses all state and federal provisions for freight planning, including those from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November 2021. The FMP provides information on PennDOT's efforts to continually improve the safe and efficient movement of freight statewide. Having an approved and up-to-date freight plan helps ensure Pennsylvania remains eligible for federal funding under the National Highway Freight Program (NHFP). This federal program will add an average of $58.5 million annually to the state's program.

The plan, along with an electronic comment form, is available HERE.