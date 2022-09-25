Social Media reacts to A&M’s wild scoop and score

It was won of the craziest plays you’ll see in any football game for a long time. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson, in the midst of a phenomenal first half, tried to make a play, extending the ball on a dive for the goal line, but it was A&M linebacker Chris Russel who made the play. Knocking the ball loose, and straight in to the arms of “Johnny on the spot” Tyreek Chappell.

The Aggies corner sprinted out on the return, and as he was wrapped up by a Razorback tackler had the presence of mind to hand the ball to teammate Demani Richardson, who took it the rest of the way for the 99-yard fumble return touchdown, to pull the Aggies to within a point.

Check out the video of the play, and then see how twitter reacted.

Unbelievable

https://twitter.com/BlaineLeeds/status/1573835622229344257

Tyreek Chappell's hometown represents

https://twitter.com/ianmccalister/status/1573831809720373248

Tyreek Chappell=Galaxy Brain

https://twitter.com/SSN_TAMU/status/1573830559381454849

TexAgs loves the chaos

https://twitter.com/TexAgs/status/1573830450467979265

What in the world is right

https://twitter.com/YahooSportsCFB/status/1573830403865059328

Insanity

https://twitter.com/ZachTaylorSport/status/1573830230321553412

Backyard football for the win

https://twitter.com/jakemute/status/1573833820616400898

Welcome to the family Demani

https://twitter.com/JoshBeardRadio/status/1573830847945482242

