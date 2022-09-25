Read full article on original website
Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price
At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
Polkadot [DOT]: Does a decline on this front mean a decline on that front
Polkadot, which had a high development activity for quite some time, saw a decline in the same recently. Along with that, there has also been a dip in DOT’s social media presence as well. Is the decline in development activity just a bump on the road? Or are there...
SOL developments: Short-term plan or long-term fix to boost investor morale?
Solana [SOL] founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, talked about the progress of Solana’s technology department via a tweet published on 27 September. According to the tweet, Solana’s development progress has been going as planned. The Solana team also upgraded their QUIC protocol. In the coming future, Anatoly stated that wallets,...
Reasons why Solana NFTs may have something more in store this bear season
According to data from analytics platform Santiment, Solana [SOL] reached 1.65 million in NFT sales as of 26 September. This was the highest it stood at in September. However, can Solana’s growth in the NFT space keep SOL afloat?. As can be seen from the image below, Solana’s NFT’s...
Shiba Inu’s burn rate is >1000% but SHIB is under $0.001- Here’s why
Two-thirds, that’s how much of the value of Shiba Inu disappeared so far in 2022. Even the biggest fans of the meme coin aren’t woofing it up much these days. However, there’s at least one reason for hope. Notably, more Shiba Inu holders are burning their tokens. But the question is- Can Shiba Inu even burn its way to $0.001?
Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this
Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
Have ETH whales altered their palate to the likes of SHIB’s ‘BONE’s
Ethereum [ETH] whales are usually known to invest a significant amount on popular memcoin Shiba Inu [SHIB]. However, this time around, whales have doubled down their exposure by investing heavily in their DeFI protocol (Bone). Whale tracking website, WhaleStats tweeted on 25 September that Shiba Inu’s BONE was one of...
Assessing if Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price momentum is too good to hold
Shiba Inu [SHIB] has seen quite an uptrend in price lately, with gains of over 2% in the last 24 hours. This has effectively reduced its losses over the last seven days to just around 1.63%. Now, although it is still over 60% off its all-time high, recent moves have been positively received by its holders.
Solana posts gains of 10% in a day; here’s why the move can continue higher
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the past few days, some positive sentiment was seen on social media for Solana [SOL]. The network also registered a huge increase in the total number of wallets in May. This factor likely contributed to its 40 million daily transactions.
Identifying the odds of this Binance ‘update’ having any impact on LUNC
Terra’s fiasco continues to haunt the market as the strong selling pressure kept pushing the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) down. In fact, the Terra LUNA crypto-crash saw the coin drop by 99.9% in price. Even so, despite the aforementioned episode, the ‘old community’ has taken a different path(s) to keep the traction afloat.
Fantom posts 5% gains in the past day but can sellers seize the upper hand soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom [FTM] appreciated nearly 7% from the lows of the previous trading day. The lower timeframe indicators pointed toward a bullish bias. Yet, caution was desirable, especially for buyers.
Ethereum: Predicting ETH’s likely response to this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered a double-digit loss over the last ten days after an expected pulldown from its supply zone and up-channel. The subsequent decline below the EMA ribbons has now created a relatively conducive environment for the sellers.
Will Fantom [FTM]’s bullish streak of Q3 follow the altcoin as we enter Q4
Fantom, the scalable blockchain platform, in its latest general update, intimated its users of the growth registered on its network. According to the update, in the last three months, Fantom saw an average daily transactions count of 820,000. With new addresses registering on the network during Q3, unique wallet addresses...
What does post-Vasil Cardano [ADA] share with post-Merge ETH
Livestreamed by over 40,000 people, the Cardano Vasil Hard Fork upgrade was implemented on 22 September at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Needless to say, it was soon declared a success. That’s not all, however. Following the hard fork, ADA’s price rallied by over 4% to close the 22 September trading session at $0.458 on the price charts.
Will Litecoin [LTC] breakout after this analyst claims it has been held prisoner
Litecoin [LTC] has been in a volatility bondage. This was the opinion of John Bollinger, renowned analyst, and inventor of the famous indicator, Bollinger Bands. Speaking in anticipation of the 2022 Litecoin Summit, Bollinger noted that LTC had been stuck in extremely low volatility regions for five months. He also pointed out that there was a squeeze on the weekly LTC/USD chart as of 26 September.
Curve Finance: A-Z of how stETH pool has fared amid market drawdown
With the current liquidity provided at its February level, new data from the on-chain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, revealed a consistent decline in key ecosystem metrics on Curve Finance. Housed within the Ethereum network, Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange that focuses primarily on efficient stablecoin trading. According to data from...
Bitcoin: Despite crossing $20k, short-term holders bleed dry this bear season
Bitcoin’s [BTC] rejection of the $20K level last week led to the suffering of short-term holders. As per a latest Glassnode report short-term holders of the asset suffered significant unrealized losses. HODLers have remained consistent and have continued to hold on to their supply despite the turbulence in the...
