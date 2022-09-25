ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Marrero, LA
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Jpso Homicide Section
WDSU

Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Home invasion shooting suspect in custody

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12, 2022 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12 year old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody this morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-TV

Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Nopd: One dead, one injured in Interstate shooting near Louisa Street exit

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the interstate Tuesday night left a man dead and another injured in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the two men were shot around 10:13 p.m. on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. One died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to an update from police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy