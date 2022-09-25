Read full article on original website
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
ARRESTED: Man accused of shooting man, daughter during Hammond home invasion
A man accused of pulling the trigger on a Hammond man and his daughter during a home invasion has been taken into custody, Tangipahoa Parish detectives announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27).
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of stealing e-cigarette display
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man caught on camera stealing an e-cigarette display. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the shoplifting incident happened at Sportsman's Paradise in Robert. A man with a face mask is seen entering the...
WDSU
Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Home invasion shooting suspect in custody
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12, 2022 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12 year old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody this morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked...
Darren Bridges trial ends with guilty verdict
After several days of court hearings, the trial of Darren Bridges, the man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer Marcus McNeil in 2017, nears a close.
KSLA
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
WWL-TV
Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
WDSU
Nopd: One dead, one injured in Interstate shooting near Louisa Street exit
NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the interstate Tuesday night left a man dead and another injured in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the two men were shot around 10:13 p.m. on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. One died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to an update from police.
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
WDSU
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
NOPD search for 3-year-old taken without permission
Estem reportedly damaged property in the home before the two left on foot.
NOLA.com
JPSO 911 system suffering 'intermittent' outages; Some calls not going through
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office 911 Center is experiencing "intermittent" outages, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday. Some 911 calls being placed by residents are not going through, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokeperson for the Sheriff's Office. The problems began just after noon. "Efforts are underway to restore full...
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
