Fall TV returned last week, and just like last year, NBC was the broadcast network on top in primetime, among both total viewers and the key adults 18-49 demographic. During the week of Sept. 19-25 (the first week of the 2022-2023 TV season, according to Nielsen), when many of the most prominent network TV programs debuted new seasons, NBC averaged a 1.1 rating among the 18-49 demographic. While that’s a 13% drop from the 1.3 rating the network received during the same week last year, it’s still this year’s highest performance. ABC was next with a 1.0 rating compared to last year’s 0.6 — an impressive 67% jump — with Fox landing a 0.9, bumped up from last year’s 0.8. CBS trailed behind with a 0.4 rating, down 33% from 2021, while the CW came in last place, remaining consistent with a 0.1.

