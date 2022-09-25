Read full article on original website
Nashville Singer Sues Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner & Maren Morris For Emotional Distress Over Goat Yoga
Talk about an angry goat! A Nashville singer, whose shtick is dressing in a goat head, has sued Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris for emotional distress after they participated in goat yoga, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Country crooner Chezney McGoat filed four separate lawsuits in Cheatham County, Tennesee, on Friday, claiming he's disgusted at the A-listers for using defenseless goats as entertainment props. He wants $5,000 each from Khloé, Kevin, Sophie, and Maren, telling RadarOnline.com he's "giving a voice to the voiceless.""After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat...
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
NBC Leads Premiere Week in Total Viewers and Demo While ‘The Simpsons’ is Top Non-Sports Program For Adults 18-49
Fall TV returned last week, and just like last year, NBC was the broadcast network on top in primetime, among both total viewers and the key adults 18-49 demographic. During the week of Sept. 19-25 (the first week of the 2022-2023 TV season, according to Nielsen), when many of the most prominent network TV programs debuted new seasons, NBC averaged a 1.1 rating among the 18-49 demographic. While that’s a 13% drop from the 1.3 rating the network received during the same week last year, it’s still this year’s highest performance. ABC was next with a 1.0 rating compared to last year’s 0.6 — an impressive 67% jump — with Fox landing a 0.9, bumped up from last year’s 0.8. CBS trailed behind with a 0.4 rating, down 33% from 2021, while the CW came in last place, remaining consistent with a 0.1.
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
First Period_1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Perunovich, Schenn), 2:23 (pp). Second Period_2, Chicago, Guttman 1 (Blackwell, Robinson), 18:52. Third Period_3, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Schenn, O'Reilly), 8:57 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Luce 1 (Kyrou, O'Reilly), 11:59. 5, St. Louis, N.Alexandrov 1 (Kostin, Kessel), 16:55 (pp). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-6-10_22....
